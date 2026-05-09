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Co-op Bank Pushes Geothermal Financing Agenda at 2026 Energy Conference in Nakuru

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Co-operative Bank of Kenya has reinforced its commitment to sustainable energy financing after participating in the 2026 Geothermal Conference held in Nakuru in partnership with the Geothermal Development Company.

The conference brought together key players in the energy, banking and investment sectors to discuss the future of geothermal development in Kenya and across the region. As the country continues positioning itself as a leader in renewable energy, conversations at the summit focused heavily on financing models, investment risks and long-term sustainability within the geothermal sector.

Representing Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Mark Mathenge shared insights on how financial institutions can help accelerate geothermal expansion through innovative funding solutions and structured investment models capable of attracting both local and international investors.

Mathenge also participated in an expert panel discussion examining how stakeholders can unlock investment in geothermal projects through risk-sharing frameworks, stronger partnerships and bankable project structures designed to improve investor confidence in the sector.

The panel featured moderator Jacklyn Ronoh from GDC alongside Andrew Njoroge of Globeleq, Jeff Murage of KfW, Venugopal Varanasi of Sosian and Mark Mathenge from Co-op Bank.

The discussions come at a time when Kenya is increasingly investing in renewable energy as part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and strengthen energy security. Geothermal power remains one of the country’s most important renewable resources, with Kenya already ranking among Africa’s leading geothermal energy producers.

Co-op Bank said its participation in the conference reflects the institution’s continued focus on supporting sustainable development and financing projects capable of delivering long-term economic growth while advancing clean energy solutions.

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