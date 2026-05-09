Crypto Fraudster Dickson Ndege Nyakango Arrested While Attempting to Withdraw Sh33 Million in Nairobi Bank

A Nairobi court has allowed police to detain a man for seven days after detectives linked him to a massive cryptocurrency fraud scheme that allegedly siphoned tens of millions of shillings from unsuspecting investors through fake online investment platforms.

Dickson Ndege Nyakango was dramatically arrested inside a local bank while allegedly attempting to withdraw KSh 33 million believed to be connected to the suspected fraud network. Investigators say the arrest marked a major breakthrough in what is emerging as a sophisticated digital scam targeting Kenyans desperate for quick investment returns in the booming cryptocurrency market.

According to detectives, the suspect allegedly operated fraudulent online applications designed to lure victims into fake crypto investment schemes by promising massive profits and fast returns. Authorities believe the platforms were deliberately made to resemble legitimate investment services in order to gain public trust before users’ money was allegedly siphoned away.

Investigators further claim the operation involved impersonating a licensed investment firm to deceive investors into believing they were dealing with a genuine financial institution. Through the elaborate scheme, detectives suspect more than KSh 58 million may have been lost by victims who deposited funds hoping to profit from cryptocurrency trading and online investments.

The court heard that police require more time to complete investigations, trace financial transactions, recover stolen digital assets, and identify possible accomplices linked to the operation. Detectives are also pursuing the movement of cryptocurrency believed to have been transferred through multiple accounts and digital wallets in an attempt to conceal the money trail.

The case has once again exposed the growing danger of unregulated online investment platforms that continue targeting Kenyans through flashy promises of instant wealth and high daily returns. Authorities warn that many of these digital schemes exploit the growing popularity of cryptocurrency by creating fake applications, fake dashboards, and fake trading systems designed purely to defraud investors.

Financial crime investigators now fear that the rise of sophisticated crypto scams could become one of the biggest financial threats facing ordinary Kenyans, especially young people searching for quick income opportunities online. Many victims only realize they have been conned after platforms suddenly disappear, accounts freeze, or promised withdrawals fail to materialize.

Police say investigations are still ongoing and more arrests could follow as detectives widen the probe into what they suspect may be a larger fraud syndicate operating behind multiple digital investment platforms.