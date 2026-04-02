Fly 748.com Relaunches Domestic Flights Across Kenya from Ksh 6000

Kenyan airline 748 Air Services is preparing to return to the domestic passenger market after announcing that its scheduled flight brand Fly 748.com will resume operations in May.

The relaunch marks a major comeback for the airline as it seeks to reconnect key destinations across the country and strengthen domestic air travel.

The airline said the renewed operations will link Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi with coastal destinations such as Mombasa and Ukunda, offering travelers more options for business and leisure travel.

Officials say the move follows a period of internal restructuring designed to strengthen operations, improve passenger experience, and reinforce safety systems.

George Oduor, the Head of Fly 748.com, said the airline’s return represents a new phase for both the company and Kenya’s domestic aviation sector.

He said the goal is to provide reliable air services that connect communities and support tourism and trade.

The airline will operate Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, which are widely used for short regional routes due to their efficiency and reliability.

Initial services will run between Nairobi, Mombasa, and Ukunda, with fares starting from KSh 6,500 for a one way ticket.

The company plans to expand to additional routes in the coming months depending on passenger demand and market conditions.

Company officials say safety remains the airline’s top priority.

748 Air Services has been working closely with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to ensure all regulatory and operational requirements are met before flights resume.

The airline also holds the Basic Aviation Risk Standard Gold Status certification, a global safety accreditation issued by the Flight Safety Foundation.

Chairman Ahmed Jibril said the certification demonstrates the airline’s commitment to maintaining strong safety standards and reliable operations.

He noted that the airline has invested in a safety management system designed to identify and address risks before they affect operations.

Beyond safety, the airline is also focusing on environmental responsibility.

Since 2022, 748 Air Services has been implementing an Environmental Management System aimed at reducing its carbon footprint.

The company says it is conducting regular assessments of its emissions and introducing operational measures to minimize environmental impact.

Officials say the goal is to support global climate efforts while maintaining efficient aviation operations.

Passengers will be able to book flights through the airline’s website, authorized travel agents, and ticket offices across the country.

Industry observers say the return of Fly 748.com could increase competition in Kenya’s domestic aviation market.

More flight options are expected to improve connectivity between Nairobi and key coastal destinations while offering travelers additional choices.

748 Air Services has operated in the aviation sector for more than three decades, providing both passenger and cargo services to humanitarian organizations, government agencies, and natural resource companies.

Through its Fly 748.com brand, the airline now aims to bring the same operational experience to the domestic passenger market.

Flights will operate from Terminal 2 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, connecting Nairobi with Mombasa and Ukunda in the first phase of the relaunch.

The airline says the return to scheduled passenger services reflects its long term commitment to supporting regional travel and strengthening connectivity within Kenya.