EXPOSE: THE “UNTOUCHABLE” CLERK AT KWALE ASSEMBLY AND THE BILLIONS UNDER SHADOW

Serious questions are now emerging around the operations of the Kwale County Assembly, with fresh allegations placing its Clerk, Fatuma Hassan Mwalupa, at the center of a growing storm over financial management and accountability.

According to reports and whistleblower accounts, Mwalupa has maintained a firm grip over procurement and financial flows within the Assembly, allegedly controlling billions of shillings with minimal oversight. Despite changes in political leadership and internal transitions, she is said to have remained deeply entrenched in the system, navigating scrutiny and outlasting previous administrators who faced legal challenges.

At the heart of the allegations are questionable expenditures and procurement practices that have raised red flags among oversight bodies. One case frequently cited involves KSh 15.9 million reportedly spent on conference-related expenses without supporting documentation or clear procurement justification. The lack of records, critics say, points to deeper systemic issues within the Assembly’s financial processes.

The situation has drawn the attention of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, with reports indicating that Mwalupa has been questioned over alleged financial misconduct and possible violations of public finance regulations. However, despite this scrutiny, there has been no decisive action made public, fueling perceptions of a system struggling to hold powerful insiders accountable.

Kwale County itself has previously been flagged as one of the regions most vulnerable to corruption, with national surveys placing it among counties with high levels of bribery. This broader context has intensified concern, with observers warning that entrenched networks within county institutions may be enabling misuse of public funds while shielding those responsible.

Insiders describe a culture of silence within the Assembly, where financial decisions allegedly pass through tight internal controls with little transparency. The claims suggest that procurement processes may be structured in ways that leave limited audit trails, making it difficult for oversight agencies to build strong cases or trace accountability.

The controversy raises wider questions about governance at the county level, particularly in institutions tasked with managing public resources. Under Kenya’s public finance laws, county assemblies are expected to uphold strict standards of accountability, transparency, and documentation in the use of public funds. When these systems fail, the consequences extend beyond financial loss, eroding public trust and weakening institutional credibility.

For residents of Kwale, a county still grappling with high poverty levels and development challenges, the stakes are even higher. Public funds are meant to support essential services, infrastructure, and economic empowerment. Any alleged diversion or misuse directly impacts service delivery and slows progress in a region that depends heavily on effective governance. (kwale.go.ke)

As pressure builds, the focus is now shifting to enforcement. Will investigators move beyond questioning and take decisive action, or will the allegations fade without accountability. The outcome of this case could send a strong signal about the state of anti corruption efforts in Kenya’s devolved units.

Fresh controversy has erupted at the Kwale County Assembly after its top leadership was accused of frustrating a public petition and undermining the rule of law. The Clerk and Speaker came under sharp criticism after both failed to appear in their offices, delaying action on a petition filed by Ms. Mary Charles Kalinga. The petition, submitted on August 19, 2024, seeks enforcement of court rulings that nullified the nomination of five MCAs and calls for the removal of Speaker Seth Mwatela Kamanza over alleged incompetence, alongside disciplinary action against Clerk Fatuma Mwalupa Hassan.

Tensions escalated further during an Assembly sitting on August 20, 2024, when one of the disqualified MCAs, Augustine Ndegwa, was allowed to preside over proceedings. The move triggered public outrage, with critics terming it a blatant disregard of court orders and a sign of deepening institutional impunity. Residents and civil society groups are now closely watching how the Assembly will respond, as pressure mounts to restore accountability and uphold governance standards in the county.