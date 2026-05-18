MILDRED KACHE ALIAS SABREENA AYESHA NABBED OVER USDT 431,380 FAKE GOLD SCAM AS DCI HUNTS ACCOMPLICE IN KILIMANI FRAUD SYNDICATE

A woman accused of masterminding a sophisticated fake gold syndicate that defrauded an American investor of USDT 431,380 (Ksh 55,766,919 ) has been arrested in Kilimani following an intensive operation by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters.

The suspect, identified as Mildred Kache alias Sabreena Ayesha, is believed to be part of a well-coordinated criminal network that has been masquerading as legitimate gold dealers while targeting wealthy foreign nationals with fake multimillion-dollar mineral deals.

According to investigators, the elaborate fraud scheme began with polished promises, convincing business presentations and carefully staged meetings intended to lure the foreign investor into believing he was dealing with genuine gold merchants capable of supplying 400 kilograms of authentic gold bars.

The American national was reportedly drawn into the deal after being assured that the consignment was ready for export and that all logistical arrangements had already been put in place. Detectives say the fraudsters created an illusion of legitimacy by preparing documents, conducting negotiations in upscale locations and presenting themselves as experienced players in the international gold trade.

Believing the deal was genuine, the investor travelled to Nairobi to conclude the transaction. It was here that the suspects allegedly intensified the deception, convincing the victim to sign fraudulent agreements before transferring USDT 431,380 into accounts linked to the syndicate.

However, immediately after the funds reflected in the accounts, the so-called gold dealers reportedly disappeared. Communication lines suddenly went silent, calls went unanswered and no gold shipment was ever delivered.

The victim later realized he had fallen prey to one of the many fake gold cartels that continue to operate within Nairobi under the disguise of international mineral trade.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, triggering a high-level forensic investigation and a coordinated manhunt.

Detectives painstakingly pieced together financial trails, digital footprints and surveillance intelligence which eventually led them to Crystal Villas in Kilimani, where Mildred Kache alias Sabreena Ayesha was cornered and arrested.

Her alleged accomplice, identified as Ibrahim Yusuf Mohamed, reportedly sensed the detectives closing in and escaped moments before the operation. In his hurried escape, he abandoned a black Mercedes-Benz E50 registration number KCV 910C, which detectives seized as part of the ongoing investigations.

The luxury vehicle has since been towed to the Nairobi Regional Headquarters yard where it is being held as an exhibit as investigators continue pursuing additional suspects believed to be connected to the syndicate.

Investigators now believe the network may have been involved in multiple fake gold scams targeting foreign investors across the region. Authorities are also probing whether the suspects have links to larger transnational fraud cartels that have repeatedly used Nairobi as a base for fraudulent mineral transactions.

Meanwhile, Mildred Kache remains in police custody undergoing processing ahead of her arraignment in court as detectives intensify efforts to track down Ibrahim Yusuf Mohamed and any other individuals linked to the scam.

The latest arrest once again shines a spotlight on the growing menace of fake gold fraud in Kenya, where criminal syndicates continue exploiting loopholes, fake export claims and forged documentation to swindle unsuspecting foreign investors out of millions of dollars.