Co-op Bank Posts Record-Breaking Q1 2026 Profit as Earnings Surge Past KSh 11.3 Billion

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has posted its strongest first-quarter financial performance in history after reporting a Profit Before Tax of KSh 11.37 billion for Q1 2026, marking an 18.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The lender also recorded a significant jump in Profit After Tax, which rose by 21.3 percent to KSh 8.41 billion, underlining continued growth momentum as the bank accelerates its digital transformation and expansion strategy.

According to the bank, the record-breaking performance reflects the success of its 2025–2029 “Good to Great” Strategy alongside the ongoing “Soaring Eagle” Transformation Agenda aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, expanding digital banking services and deepening financial inclusion across Kenya.

The bank attributed the strong results to sustained growth in customer deposits, increased uptake of digital banking services, expansion in MSME financing and improved operational performance across key business segments.

Co-op Bank has increasingly positioned itself as one of Kenya’s leading financial institutions in digital banking and SME support, sectors that continue driving significant transaction volumes and customer growth within the banking industry.

The lender said it remains focused on delivering sustainable growth while continuing to invest in innovation, financial inclusion and customer-centered banking solutions designed to create long-term value for shareholders, businesses and communities.

The impressive Q1 performance comes at a time when Kenya’s banking sector continues navigating economic pressures, shifting consumer trends and growing competition in digital financial services. Despite the challenging environment, Co-op Bank’s latest results signal strong resilience and aggressive growth positioning within the market.

The results further strengthen the bank’s standing among Kenya’s top-performing lenders as institutions increasingly compete for dominance in digital finance, mobile banking and MSME lending across the country.