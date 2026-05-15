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Three Arrested as Detectives Uncover Sh5.2 Million Fraud Targeting Public Trustee Estates Account

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Detectives have arrested three suspects linked to a sophisticated fraud syndicate accused of siphoning more than Sh5.2 million from the Public Trustee Administration Estates Account under the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice.

Investigators say the fraud involved two suspicious transactions amounting to Sh5,226,735, which were allegedly wired illegally into personal bank accounts using forged documents and manipulated account details.

According to detectives, the money was moved through two separate transactions of Sh2,413,896 and Sh2,813,989 in what authorities now describe as a carefully coordinated scheme targeting public funds meant for estate administration.

The fraud reportedly triggered extensive investigations as detectives traced the financial trail and uncovered what they believe to be a wider network involving seven suspects connected to the operation.

Three Arrested as Detectives Uncover Sh5.2 Million Fraud Targeting Public Trustee Estates Account
Three Arrested as Detectives Uncover Sh5.2 Million Fraud Targeting Public Trustee Estates Account

Following completion of the investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved multiple criminal charges against the suspects including conspiracy to defraud, stealing, forgery and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Authorities confirmed that detectives arrested three suspects identified as Geoffrey Kipkemoi Langat, Patrick Ngandu Nderitu and Timothy Kipchumba Cheboi in connection with the alleged fraud scheme.

The suspects are currently undergoing processing ahead of their court arraignment as investigators continue pursuing four additional suspects who remain at large.

The latest case once again exposes the growing sophistication of fraud syndicates targeting government institutions through forged documents, manipulated transactions and coordinated financial schemes designed to siphon public funds into private accounts.

Investigators say efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen money and dismantle the wider network behind the alleged operation as the hunt for the remaining suspects intensifies.

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