Mystery Deepens After Missing Dutch-Bangladeshi Tourist Found Dead in Mombasa

A cloud of grief and mystery now surrounds the tragic death of 36-year-old Sheikh Mahfuzur Rahman Emon, a Dutch citizen of Bangladeshi origin who had travelled to Kenya for vacation before disappearing for nearly three weeks.

His body has now reportedly been found and identified at Coast General Hospital in Mombasa, bringing a heartbreaking end to an international search that had gripped his family both in Bangladesh and abroad.

According to family members, Emon travelled to Kenya on April 11, 2026 for what was meant to be a holiday and exploration trip. Relatives say he was passionate about travelling and had previously visited Kenya twice before. This was reportedly his third trip to the country, a place he had grown fond of over the years.

The last known communication with him was on April 24, 2026. Before his disappearance, Emon had posted on Facebook about travelling to Mombasa aboard the Madaraka Express train on April 22. After that, communication suddenly went silent, triggering panic among relatives who struggled for days to trace his whereabouts.

In an emotional appeal circulated online while he was still missing, family members from Bangladesh pleaded with Kenyans and the international community to help locate him. They said both the Bangladesh and Netherlands diplomatic missions in Kenya had been informed after repeated attempts to reach him failed.

Now, the devastating confirmation that he is dead has left the family shattered and searching for answers.

Relatives who spoke after identifying the body say they suspect foul play may have been involved in the circumstances surrounding his death. Family members described Emon as someone who often carried cash and liked wearing gold jewelry including chains, factors they fear may have made him a target for criminals.

The family also fears that individuals he may have interacted with during his stay in Kenya could hold crucial information regarding his final days. Investigators are now expected to piece together his movements in Mombasa, establish who he met, where he stayed, and what exactly happened between his disappearance and the discovery of his body.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of foreign tourists visiting Kenya, especially solo travelers moving between major tourist destinations. Mombasa remains one of East Africa’s most visited coastal cities, attracting thousands of international visitors every year because of its beaches, nightlife and tourism experiences.

For Emon’s family, however, Kenya has now become the scene of unimaginable pain.

Friends and relatives have described him as adventurous, social and deeply passionate about exploring different cultures and countries. Photos shared online during the search showed a smiling traveler enjoying his journeys, unaware that his final trip would end in tragedy.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, including whether robbery, foul play or other criminal activity may have been involved. At the moment, many questions remain unanswered, and investigators have not publicly disclosed the exact cause of death.

Back in Bangladesh and among members of the Bangladeshi diaspora abroad, grief continues to pour in as friends mourn a man they say simply loved life and travel.

What began as a vacation across Kenya has now turned into an international tragedy that leaves a grieving family waiting for justice and answers about how a man who arrived in the country alive and full of adventure ended up dead in a Mombasa morgue weeks later.