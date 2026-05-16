Questions Swirl Around Death of Former d.light Kenya CEO Amid Alleged Blackmail Claims

The tragic death of former d.light Kenya CEO Nick Imudia has sparked intense public discussion following allegations of an alleged blackmail and extortion saga linked to a relationship he reportedly had while working in Kenya.

Imudia, a Nigerian national who served as the CEO of d.light Solar Kenya between 2022 and 2024, was reportedly assigned a personal assistant identified as Diana Kavetsa shortly after relocating to Kenya for his role at the company.

According to claims circulating online and in media discussions, the two allegedly developed a romantic relationship during his stay in the country. The allegations further claim that intimate encounters between the two were secretly recorded without Imudia’s knowledge.

The situation allegedly escalated after Kavetsa reportedly became pregnant, triggering what sources describe as growing pressure, threats and demands for money connected to the alleged recordings and the affair itself.

Unverified claims circulating online allege that demands amounting to millions of shillings were made in exchange for preventing the alleged release of videos to Imudia’s wife in Nigeria and to senior company officials.

The controversy reportedly deepened after another individual allegedly became involved after receiving some of the alleged recordings, further intensifying pressure on the former executive.

According to messages that have since circulated online and in media discussions, Imudia allegedly expressed fear that disclosure of the affair to his wife of 20 years would destroy his life and family.

One message attributed to him reportedly stated: “She already told my wife.”

Another alleged message read: “I know my wife of 20 years. This is the end of me, they have won. Keep fighting for me even after.”

The authenticity and context of the messages have not been independently verified by authorities.

The matter has now generated widespread debate online, with many Kenyans questioning the growing risks of digital blackmail, privacy violations and the psychological toll such situations can have on victims.

At the same time, others have urged caution against rushing to conclusions before official investigations establish the full truth surrounding the allegations and circumstances linked to Imudia’s death.

Neither law enforcement authorities nor the individuals named in the circulating claims have publicly addressed all the allegations in detail.

The case continues drawing attention both in Kenya and Nigeria as online discussions intensify around privacy, workplace relationships, alleged extortion and mental health pressures facing corporate executives operating far away from home.