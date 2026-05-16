Senator Richard Onyonka Broke My Virginity- MP Ruth Odinga Reveals

Ruth Odinga has opened up about her youthful relationship with Richard Onyonka, revealing details that have since sparked widespread discussion online and among political circles.

Speaking candidly about their past, Ruth Odinga disclosed that she and Senator Onyonka dated during their high school years when she was a student at Asumbi Girls while Onyonka attended Kisii Boys School. According to her remarks, the relationship developed at a young age during their school days long before either of them entered public life and politics.

Ruth Odinga further revealed that Senator Onyonka was her first intimate partner, a statement that quickly attracted attention across social media platforms where Kenyans reacted with surprise, curiosity and mixed opinions over the deeply personal revelation involving two well-known political figures.

The disclosure has reignited public interest in the private lives and youthful histories of prominent leaders, especially those who have remained active in Kenya’s political landscape for decades.

Senator Richard Onyonka, known for his outspoken political style and colorful personality, has in the past publicly spoken about his large family and polygamous lifestyle. The senator has previously acknowledged fathering more than 25 children, something that has often made headlines and fueled public debate around his personal life.

While the revelation by Ruth Odinga has generated online buzz, many Kenyans have also viewed it as a rare moment of honesty and openness from senior political figures regarding their personal histories and relationships before fame and political influence.