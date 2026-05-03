DR. CHRIS OBWAKA BLOCKED FROM TREATING AILING FATHER AT MILIMANI AS COURT DRAMA EXPOSES SYSTEM FAILURES

Tension gripped the Milimani Law Courts after disturbing claims emerged of an ailing senior citizen being denied urgent medical attention while in custody, raising serious questions about how authorities handle vulnerable detainees.

At the center of the incident is Dr. Chris Obwaka, son of Dr. Job Obwaka, who found himself in a desperate situation as he tried to access his father at the court’s parking area. Despite having his father’s prescribed heart medication on hand, he was allegedly blocked by authorities from speaking to him or administering the drugs.

The situation quickly escalated, drawing the attention of senior lawyers including Nelson Havi, Clifford Kanjama, and Danstan Omari Ombeta, who intervened to ensure that the elderly man could at least be medically examined.

Witnesses say Dr. Job Obwaka, described as visibly unwell, had missed his heart medication and was in a fragile condition. After sustained pressure, Dr. Chris Obwaka was finally allowed to hand over the medication, but concerns about his health persisted.

Attempts to move him for further medical examination reportedly faced resistance, forcing those present to escalate the matter. An ambulance was eventually called to the scene, with an emergency doctor attending to him right at the parking area.

In a revelation that has sparked outrage, one of the investigating officers is said to have privately admitted that, had the ambulance not been called in full view of the media and the public, instructions were to keep the elderly man confined in a police vehicle.

The unfolding events have raised serious concerns about the treatment of suspects in custody, particularly those with medical conditions. Questions are now being asked about whether due process and basic human rights were observed.

Adding to the controversy, by 1 pm, no formal charge sheet had been presented in court despite the suspect being within the court premises. A charge sheet was later tabled, but it reportedly contained contested claims, including allegations related to financial filings that the defence argues are inaccurate.

The prolonged delay meant the matter dragged on for hours, with those involved only leaving the court at around 5 pm.

The incident has now ignited debate over accountability within law enforcement and the justice system, with critics warning that such cases risk eroding public trust.

For many observers, the events at Milimani are more than just a legal dispute.

They are a test of how the system treats the vulnerable.

And whether justice can still be delivered with dignity.