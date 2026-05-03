EXPOSE: MOHAMMED JAFFER, ONE PETROLEUM AND THE “DIRTY FUEL” SCANDAL — HOW MEDIA SPIN IS BEING USED TO CONTROL THE NARRATIVE

EXPOSE: MOHAMMED JAFFER, ONE PETROLEUM AND THE MT PALOMA FUEL STORM — INSIDE THE CLAIMS, THE DEFENCE, AND THE QUESTIONS THAT WILL NOT GO AWAY

A deepening controversy is unfolding in Kenya’s energy sector, and it is rapidly turning into one of the most consequential public accountability tests in recent years. At the center of it all is businessman Mohammed Jaffer and his company One Petroleum Limited, now under intense scrutiny following claims and counterclaims surrounding a fuel shipment linked to the vessel MT Paloma.

What began as a technical debate over fuel quality has now evolved into something much bigger. It has become a question of transparency, governance, procurement integrity, regulatory oversight, and ultimately public trust. As more details emerge and competing narratives take shape, one thing is becoming clear. This is no longer just about a shipment. It is about how the system works, who influences it, and whether it can be trusted to protect the public.

The controversy revolves around allegations that fuel associated with MT Paloma may not have met Kenya’s prevailing standards at the time it entered the supply chain. These allegations are still subject to ongoing scrutiny and have not been conclusively determined in a court of law. However, the intensity of the debate has been amplified by a strongly worded statement attributed to One Petroleum and an equally forceful rebuttal that challenges nearly every claim in that statement.

The back and forth has laid bare a deeper struggle over narrative control. On one side, there is a corporate position seeking to explain the sequence of events. On the other, there are critics dissecting that explanation line by line, pointing to what they describe as inconsistencies, omissions, and framing designed to shift responsibility.

The first major point of contention lies in how the situation is framed at the outset. The company’s account refers to a meeting convened by the ministry to assess stock positions, presenting the sequence as a government driven response to a supply concern. On the surface, this suggests urgency and coordination. But critics argue that this framing raises a more important question that has not been answered. Who initiated the push for that meeting and what cargo was already in transit at the time.

For investigators and analysts, timing is everything. If a cargo was already positioned near Kenyan waters before the meeting took place, then the narrative of an emergency response begins to look less straightforward. It opens the door to the possibility that the meeting may have been influenced by factors not fully disclosed. This is why vessel tracking data, port logs, and communication records are now being seen as critical pieces of the puzzle.

The second issue that has drawn sharp criticism is the invocation of emergency procurement. The company’s statement references a ministry request for bids under urgent circumstances, suggesting that the process followed was justified by the need to address supply pressures. But critics say that urgency cannot override the law. They argue that procurement frameworks exist precisely to prevent abuse, especially in sectors as sensitive as energy.

Kenya’s regulatory landscape includes institutions such as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and oversight mechanisms tied to public procurement. These frameworks are designed to ensure that all imports meet strict quality standards and that processes remain transparent. The concern being raised is whether those safeguards were fully respected or whether the label of emergency was used in a way that weakened oversight.

Another flashpoint is the claim regarding the origin and ownership of the cargo. The statement suggests that the shipment was linked to an international oil major and was originally destined for another market. This claim has triggered calls for independent verification. Analysts say that in such cases, the facts must be established through objective evidence such as shipping manifests, ownership records, and vessel tracking data.

Without that level of transparency, the narrative risks being viewed as an attempt to confer credibility without providing proof. Critics argue that invoking the name of a global player carries weight, but that weight must be supported by verifiable documentation. Otherwise, it raises more questions than it answers.

The debate over standards and waivers has also intensified. The company’s position references a waiver process and points to the fact that the product met earlier standards in place between 2019 and mid 2025. Critics respond that this argument is fundamentally flawed. They point out that Kenya raised its fuel standards precisely because earlier benchmarks were found to be insufficient in protecting engines, the environment, and public health.

Citing outdated standards, they argue, does not justify compliance in a new regulatory environment. Instead, it highlights the very gap that reforms were meant to close. Questions are also being asked about the waiver itself. Who applied for it, who approved it, and under what legal authority it was granted. These are not procedural details. They go to the heart of whether the system is functioning as intended.

Another layer of complexity is added by the issue of blending, also referred to as co mingling. The company’s statement describes this as a standard global practice, suggesting that it is a normal part of fuel handling and distribution. Critics do not dispute that blending can occur in the industry. What they challenge is how it is being used in this context.

They argue that the key questions are not whether blending happens, but what was blended with what, whether the resulting product met current standards, and whether consumers were informed. In their view, invoking global practice does not address the core issue of compliance. It simply shifts the focus.

The billing and distribution timeline is perhaps one of the most sensitive aspects of the entire controversy. The company has stated that a portion of invoices had been processed before a policy directive changed the landscape and that these invoices were later withdrawn. Critics interpret this differently. They see it as an indication that some volume of the product may have already entered the market before concerns were raised.

If that interpretation holds, it raises serious questions about traceability and accountability. Once fuel enters a shared distribution system, isolating specific batches becomes extremely difficult. This is why timing matters. It determines whether preventive measures were taken or whether corrective actions came too late.

The claim of cooperation with authorities has also come under scrutiny. While the company states that it has fully cooperated, analysts say that such statements must be backed by specifics. Which authorities were engaged, what information was provided, and what findings have emerged. Without these details, the claim remains broad and open to interpretation.

As the debate intensifies, the role of regulators is coming into sharper focus. The public is looking to institutions not just for statements, but for clarity backed by evidence. There is a growing demand for a transparent account of what happened at every stage, from procurement to testing to distribution.

The stakes are high. Fuel is not just another commodity. It is central to the economy. It powers transport, industry, and daily life. Any concerns about its quality or handling have far reaching implications. They affect businesses, consumers, and the environment.

At the same time, the controversy is highlighting broader issues within the system. It is raising questions about how decisions are made, how processes are managed, and how accountability is enforced. These are systemic concerns that go beyond one company or one shipment.

For many observers, what is unfolding is a test of institutional strength. Can the system investigate itself thoroughly and transparently. Can it provide answers that are credible and complete. Can it enforce standards without fear or favor.

The public discourse is also evolving. Citizens are no longer passive recipients of information. They are questioning, analyzing, and demanding evidence. This shift is placing greater pressure on both corporate actors and regulators to be more transparent.

The role of the media is equally critical. In a situation where narratives are competing, the responsibility to present verified information becomes even more important. Allegations must be tested, claims must be scrutinized, and facts must be established.

As it stands, many questions remain unanswered. Did the fuel meet the required standards at every stage. Were procurement processes followed correctly. Was any waiver justified and lawful. What volume, if any, entered the market before concerns were raised. These are the questions that matter.