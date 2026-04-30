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CO-OP BANK PUMPS KES 2.89 MILLION INTO BORDER POLICE BARRACKS IN KANYONYO

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The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has stepped in to support security infrastructure with a KES 2.89 million boost towards the construction of barracks for the Border Police Unit in Kanyonyo.

The support was officially handed over at the unit’s headquarters, where Border Police Unit Commandant Davies Lomwatu received the contribution on behalf of the unit. The initiative is expected to improve living conditions for officers stationed at the facility, enhancing their operational readiness.

Representing the bank during the handover were Lena Yego and Ann Kamutta, who reiterated the lender’s commitment to supporting national development initiatives beyond the financial sector.

The investment highlights the growing role of private institutions in complementing government efforts to strengthen security infrastructure. Improved housing for officers has been identified as a key factor in boosting morale and efficiency, particularly for units deployed in critical areas such as border control.

Co-operative Bank has in recent years expanded its corporate social responsibility efforts, focusing on sectors such as security, education, and community development. The latest contribution signals continued engagement in initiatives aimed at improving public service delivery and supporting institutions that play a central role in national stability.

For the Border Police Unit, the funding marks a significant step toward upgrading facilities at Kanyonyo, as authorities continue to address the welfare needs of officers tasked with safeguarding the country’s borders.

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