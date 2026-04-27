CO-OP BANK BACKS COUNTY REVENUE DRIVE AT 2026 OSR CONFERENCE

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has reinforced its role as a key partner to county governments after taking part in the 2026 Own Source Revenue (OSR) Conference, held in collaboration with the Council of Governors.

The conference, themed “Land Taxation and Urban Planning for Sustainable County Revenues,” brought together leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore ways counties can strengthen their internal revenue streams amid growing financial pressure.

Co-operative Bank’s participation highlighted its continued engagement in supporting devolved units to enhance revenue collection systems and financial sustainability. The lender has been positioning itself as a strategic partner in county financing, particularly in areas of digital payments, revenue automation, and financial management solutions.

Among the key speakers at the forum was Lenny Kivuti, Chairman and CEO of Geomaps Africa Ltd, who shared insights on the role of geospatial technology in land valuation and tax mapping. He emphasized the importance of accurate data in unlocking land-based revenues, noting that many counties are yet to fully utilize their land assets due to gaps in planning and documentation.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi also addressed the conference, calling for stronger collaboration between county governments and financial institutions to build sustainable revenue systems. He noted that improved urban planning and structured land taxation frameworks could significantly boost county incomes and reduce reliance on national government allocations.

The OSR conference comes at a time when counties are under increasing pressure to expand their own-source revenue to fund development projects and essential services. Experts say land taxation remains one of the most underutilized but potentially transformative revenue streams for devolved units.

Co-operative Bank’s presence at the forum signals its continued commitment to supporting counties in building resilient financial systems. By aligning with initiatives that promote structured revenue collection and planning, the bank is positioning itself at the center of Kenya’s evolving devolution framework.

As discussions around fiscal independence gain momentum, stakeholders say partnerships between financial institutions, county governments, and technology providers will be critical in unlocking sustainable revenue growth across the country.