BRIAN REEVES OBARE IN COURT OVER ALLEGED SH51 MILLION CANADIAN VISA FRAUD SCHEME

A man has been arraigned at the Milimani Magistrates Court over an alleged Sh51 million visa fraud case that prosecutors say targeted Kenyans seeking to travel to Canada.

Brian Reeves Obare is accused of obtaining money by false pretences after allegedly promising to facilitate Canadian visas through purported links with embassy officials. The case has drawn attention to growing concerns around travel scams targeting desperate job seekers and travelers.

During court proceedings, a director of Golden Key Travel Consultants told the court that the company trusted Obare to handle visa processing on its behalf. The firm said it collected funds from clients and transferred more than Sh51 million to the accused, believing he had the capacity to secure legitimate travel documents.

However, the court heard that none of the visa applications were successful.

Clients reportedly submitted passports and supporting documents, but many were later denied travel or turned back due to invalid or questionable paperwork. The fallout forced the company to issue refunds, with over Sh34 million already paid back to affected clients.

Investigators further told the court that Obare allegedly misrepresented himself as a consulate official. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly found in possession of documents suspected to be fake identification materials linked to diplomatic offices.

In a related development, the High Court directed that items recovered during the arrest, including electronic devices and a vehicle, remain in police custody as investigations continue. Authorities believe the devices may hold critical evidence tied to the alleged scheme.

Prosecutors argue that the accused knowingly misled both the travel firm and its clients in what they describe as a calculated attempt to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The case is ongoing, with the court expected to hear further testimony as investigators piece together the full extent of the alleged fraud.

The outcome is likely to have wider implications, as authorities continue to crack down on fraudulent travel schemes that exploit Kenyans seeking opportunities abroad.