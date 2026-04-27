EXPOSE: QUESTIONS MOUNT OVER MT PALOMA FUEL AS DOCUMENTS POINT TO EARLY BILLING AND SYSTEM-WIDE BLENDING

Fresh questions are emerging over a controversial fuel consignment linked to the vessel MT Paloma, with documents and industry accounts raising concerns about how the product entered the Kenyan market and whether safeguards worked as intended.

At the center of the issue is cargo associated with One Petroleum Limited, a firm linked to businessman Mohammed Jaffer. According to records seen by industry players, the consignment reported in the documents as having sulphur levels of about 43ppm against a 10ppm regulatory limit was received into the Kenya Pipeline Company system, where it was subsequently blended with existing stock.

Industry experts say that once blending occurs within a common-carrier system, isolating a specific batch becomes extremely difficult. In practical terms, any off-spec product that is commingled can be dispersed across the network, making targeted withdrawal or recall complex and, in some cases, unfeasible.

Separate billing records reviewed by market participants indicate that invoices tied to the cargo were raised on March 28, covering an estimated 60,200 metric tonnes. The documents show 57 invoices issued to multiple oil marketing companies, suggesting the product had already been allocated across the market prior to public reports of a dispute over quality.

Among the firms listed in the billing schedules are major marketers including Vivo Energy Kenya, TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya, and Rubis Energy Kenya. The allocations, if confirmed, point to a broad distribution footprint, with the cargo effectively embedded in the downstream supply chain.

The sequence of events has now become the focus of intense scrutiny. If billing and allocation took place before any formal determination on product quality, it raises questions about process controls, testing protocols, and the timing of regulatory intervention. Analysts note that quality assurance in the petroleum supply chain typically relies on multiple checkpoints, from discharge to storage and onward distribution.

Attention is also turning to the regulator, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and the policy oversight role of the Ministry of Energy. Public statements have emphasized safeguards meant to prevent substandard fuel from reaching consumers. However, the documents circulating within the industry suggest a more complex picture that stakeholders say warrants a full, transparent review.

Energy sector experts warn that beyond compliance, the incident touches on consumer protection and market confidence. Kenya enforces low-sulphur fuel standards to protect vehicle engines and reduce emissions. Any lapse—real or perceived—can have implications for motorists, transport operators, and the environment.

For oil marketers, the episode underscores the risks associated with shared infrastructure. Once products are commingled in a pipeline or storage system, commercial and technical responsibilities can become intertwined, complicating remediation if issues arise.

At this stage, the details contained in the documents have not been publicly confirmed by all parties involved, and no final determination has been announced by authorities. However, the emerging picture has intensified calls for an independent audit of the MT Paloma cargo, the testing regime applied, the decision-making timeline, and the handling of any off-spec findings.

Stakeholders are now asking for clarity on three key points: whether the product met Kenyan standards at each checkpoint, how and when it was cleared for blending and distribution, and what measures are in place to protect consumers if irregularities are established.

As pressure builds, the industry is watching closely. The outcome could shape future handling of imported fuel, strengthen or expose gaps in quality controls, and determine accountability across the supply chain.

For now, the central question remains: how did a disputed cargo move through the system, and who is responsible for ensuring such risks are fully contained?