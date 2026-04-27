CO-OPERATIVE BANK HOSTS AFRICAN COOPERATIVE LEADERS IN NAIROBI TALKS

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya on April 23, 2026 hosted a high-level delegation of cooperative leaders from across the continent in Nairobi, as discussions on strengthening Africa’s cooperative movement gathered momentum.

The visiting team, made up of chief executive officers drawn from the African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Associations, held engagements at the bank’s headquarters, Co-op House, in a meeting that focused on the future of cooperative banking and regional collaboration.

The delegation was received by Director of Retail Banking Samuel Birech and Director of Cooperative Banking Vincent Marangu, who stood in for the bank’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Gideon Muriuki. The visit also included a tour of one of the bank’s branches within Nairobi, offering the guests a closer look at how cooperative banking is implemented on the ground.

At the center of the discussions were key issues affecting cooperatives across Africa, including access to finance, innovation in member-focused services, and strategies to build stronger and more resilient cooperative institutions. Participants also explored ways to deepen regional partnerships and share best practices that can support growth within the sector.

The meeting comes at a time when cooperatives are playing an increasingly important role in driving financial inclusion across the continent, particularly among small-scale farmers, traders, and community-based groups. Leaders noted that strengthening cooperative structures could unlock economic opportunities for millions of people who rely on these institutions for savings, credit, and investment.

Officials from the bank emphasized their continued commitment to supporting cooperatives, highlighting the institution’s long-standing focus on member-driven banking solutions. They noted that collaboration among African cooperative leaders is key to building a stronger and more integrated financial ecosystem that can respond to emerging economic challenges.

The visit by the ACCOSCA delegation is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation between financial institutions and cooperative societies across Africa, as stakeholders push for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

For the Co-operative Bank of Kenya, the engagement reinforces its position as a key player in the cooperative banking space, both locally and regionally, as it continues to champion financial empowerment within the sector.