EXPOSE: FARMERS CRY FOUL AS CONFLICT OF INTEREST CLAIMS EMERGE AROUND NOUVELLE BLOOMS AND MINISTRY LINKS

A growing wave of complaints from farmers is putting the spotlight on alleged conflicts of interest in Kenya’s agricultural export sector, with concerns centering on Nouvelle Blooms Ltd and its perceived links to senior figures within the Ministry of Agriculture.

Nouvelle Blooms Ltd, an agribusiness firm involved in the export of fresh cut flowers, tea, and coffee, has in recent months drawn attention from stakeholders who question its position within the export chain. At the center of the concerns is the company’s director, Ellen Muthama, and her close association with Joel Chacha who is her husband, a senior official serving as Head of Public Relations and Communications in the Office of the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Mutahi Kagwe.

Farmers and industry players say this relationship raises serious questions about fairness and transparency, particularly in a sector where access to export markets is critical for survival. According to multiple complaints from growers, there is a growing concern and cries that certain export channels are becoming increasingly dominant, with some farmers feeling indirectly pushed toward specific intermediaries in order to access international markets.

For small-scale farmers, the stakes are high. Export markets are often their only route to profitability, and any perceived imbalance in access can have immediate economic consequences. Several farmers who spoke on condition of anonymity described a system where market dynamics appear skewed, leaving them with limited options when it comes to choosing buyers or export partners.

“These are concerns that need to be addressed openly,” said one farmer. “When you feel like the system is closing in and you do not have real alternatives, it becomes very difficult to operate independently.”

At the heart of the issue is the question of influence. As a senior communications figure within the ministry, Chacha plays a key role in shaping narratives, coordinating stakeholder engagement, and managing public communication within a sector that is heavily regulated. While there is no public evidence confirming wrongdoing, the proximity between public office and private business interests has triggered unease among stakeholders.

Experts in governance and public administration say that even the perception of a conflict of interest can be damaging. Public officials are expected to avoid situations where personal relationships could be seen to influence policy, access, or decision-making processes. Where such concerns arise, transparency and clear separation of roles are essential to maintain trust.

The agricultural export sector is particularly sensitive. It is a major source of foreign exchange for Kenya and supports millions of livelihoods, from farm workers to logistics providers. Any disruption or perceived manipulation of this value chain has ripple effects across the economy.

Industry observers warn that if farmers begin to lose confidence in the fairness of the system, it could lead to reduced productivity, lower exports, and increased tension within the sector. “Agriculture depends on trust,” one analyst noted. “Once farmers believe the system is not working for them, the entire chain is affected.”

The complaints have now sparked calls for investigation by oversight bodies, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, to determine whether any conflict of interest exists and whether regulations governing public officials have been breached.

So far, there has been no official statement addressing the specific concerns raised by farmers, leaving a vacuum that continues to fuel speculation and frustration on the ground.

For many farmers, the issue goes beyond one company or one individual. It is about the structure of the market itself and whether it allows fair competition. They are calling for a system where access to export opportunities is open, transparent, and free from any form of perceived influence.

As pressure builds, the focus is now shifting to accountability. Will authorities step in to review the concerns, or will the complaints continue to grow without resolution?

For Kenya’s farmers, the answer matters deeply.