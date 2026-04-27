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SportyBet Named Operator of the Year at SBEA+ 2026

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SportyBet has been named Operator of the Year at the 2026 Sports Betting East Africa + (SBEA+) Eventus Awards. 

The recognition is reserved for the leading brand demonstrating standout performance, innovation and market presence across the region. The category evaluated operators on commercial success, market uptake, expansion, differentiation strategies, and product quality underscoring SportyBet’s strong momentum in a highly competitive East African landscape. 

SportyBet platform focuses on speed, transparency and user-centric features, including quicker MPesa transactions, an improved live betting interface, 24hour virtuals, and enhanced Cash Out options. These technical and product upgrades have helped SportyBet regain relevance among Kenyan bettors . 

The SBEA+ 2026 Summit, hosted in Nairobi at Argyle Grand Hotel, placed particular emphasis on innovation in mobile user experience precisely where SportyBet has concentrated its growth strategy. The company’s lightweight app, fast live odds and simplified navigation reflect broader shifts in fan behaviour, with East African customers increasingly expecting frictionless experiences across devices and networks. 

Regionally, SportyBet’s recognition as Operator of the Year highlights its continued major presence in East Africa, where it competes in markets such as Kenya and Tanzania against a mix of local and pan-African brands. The award’s criteria covering commercial performance, user experience,

market expansion and brand differentiation align closely with how SportyBet has positioned itself in East Africa.

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