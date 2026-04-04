Energy Sector Bombshell: Mohamed Liban, Daniel Kiptoo and Joe Sang at the Center of Explosive Kenya Fuel Scandal Probe

The arrest of three senior officials in Kenya’s powerful energy sector has triggered one of the most explosive corruption probes the country has seen in recent years. The investigation has pulled back the curtain on a sector that controls billions of shillings every month and whose decisions directly affect the cost of fuel, electricity, transport, and food across the country. What investigators are now uncovering suggests that the crisis may go far deeper than previously imagined.

At the center of the storm are three influential figures whose offices sit at the heart of Kenya’s petroleum supply system. Energy Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo, and Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang now find themselves under intense scrutiny from investigators. These three men represent the administrative command structure of Kenya’s fuel economy. Their roles determine how petroleum products enter the country, how they are regulated, and how they are distributed to millions of consumers.

For years the energy sector has been one of the most sensitive and controversial areas of Kenya’s economy. Fuel pricing decisions have sparked protests. Electricity tariffs have triggered political battles. Behind these public disputes lies a complex network of procurement deals, supply arrangements, and regulatory decisions worth billions of shillings. It is within this network that investigators believe serious irregularities may have occurred.

The probe began after concerns emerged over questionable fuel shipments and allegations that substandard petroleum products may have entered the Kenyan market. The situation quickly escalated when authorities began examining the chain of decisions that allowed the shipments into the country. Detectives soon realized that the approvals, regulatory checks, and distribution processes linked directly back to the offices of the three senior officials now under investigation.

Mohamed Liban’s role in the matter has drawn particular attention. As Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, he occupies one of the most powerful administrative offices in the sector. His office coordinates energy policy, oversees petroleum supply programs, and plays a central role in government to government fuel import arrangements. These arrangements have been promoted as a way to stabilize Kenya’s fuel supply and protect the country from volatile international oil markets.

However, investigators are now examining whether decisions made within the ministry may have allowed irregular fuel deals to pass through the system. Documents being reviewed include petroleum procurement agreements, import approvals, and communications between ministry officials and oil traders. Detectives are trying to determine whether any suppliers received preferential treatment or whether regulatory safeguards were bypassed.

Daniel Kiptoo’s office forms the regulatory backbone of Kenya’s petroleum market. As Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, he oversees fuel quality testing, licensing of petroleum companies, and enforcement of national pricing regulations. Every litre of fuel entering the Kenyan market must comply with standards monitored by the authority.

The regulator is supposed to serve as the country’s frontline defense against exploitation, fraud, and poor quality petroleum products. Yet investigators are now reviewing whether regulatory approvals may have been granted under questionable circumstances. The probe is focusing on fuel testing reports, certification processes, and the internal documentation used to approve shipments entering the Kenyan market.

If substandard fuel was allowed to enter the country under the regulator’s watch, it would represent a serious failure in the country’s oversight system. Millions of vehicles rely on the quality of fuel sold at Kenyan petrol stations. Poor quality petroleum can damage engines, increase pollution, and expose consumers to financial losses.

The third official under investigation, Joe Sang, controls the infrastructure that physically moves petroleum products across the country. As Managing Director of Kenya Pipeline Company, Sang oversees the pipeline network that transports fuel from the port of Mombasa to Nairobi and other regions. The pipeline system is the backbone of Kenya’s fuel distribution chain.

Every shipment of imported petroleum must pass through storage facilities and pipeline infrastructure before reaching the market. This gives the pipeline company enormous influence over how fuel is stored, blended, and distributed. Investigators believe that irregularities may have occurred within this distribution chain.

Detectives are examining whether certain companies may have received preferential access to pipeline storage facilities or whether irregular shipments were allowed to pass through the system without proper scrutiny. The pipeline network handles massive volumes of fuel every day, making it a critical control point within the national supply chain.

For many Kenyans, the arrests have confirmed long held suspicions that powerful interests may be manipulating the country’s energy system for personal gain. Fuel prices have remained a constant source of public frustration. Each increase in pump prices triggers ripple effects across the economy. Transport costs rise. Food prices increase. Small businesses struggle to survive.

Many citizens have long questioned whether the official pricing formulas fully explain the high cost of fuel. Allegations of hidden deals within the supply chain have circulated for years. The current investigation suggests that those concerns may not have been entirely unfounded.

Kenya imports billions of shillings worth of petroleum products every year. The scale of the industry makes it one of the most lucrative sectors in the country. Even small manipulations in procurement pricing, supply allocations, or quality certification could generate enormous illicit profits.

Investigators are now trying to reconstruct how the suspected irregular shipments moved through the system. They are examining shipping manifests, procurement contracts, regulatory approvals, and pipeline distribution records. Financial transactions connected to fuel import deals are also being scrutinized.

Bank accounts linked to companies involved in the petroleum trade are under investigation as detectives attempt to trace possible kickbacks or hidden commissions. Some investigators believe the scandal may involve a wider network of actors beyond the three officials already arrested.

The energy sector has historically been vulnerable to corruption because of the enormous sums of money involved. Past investigations have revealed controversial procurement deals in both the electricity and petroleum industries. Kenya’s electricity sector, for example, has faced repeated scrutiny over expensive power purchase agreements signed with private producers.

Those agreements forced Kenya Power to buy electricity at high prices even when the country had excess generating capacity. Consumers ultimately paid the price through rising electricity tariffs. Critics have long argued that opaque procurement practices in the energy sector create opportunities for abuse.

The petroleum sector has faced similar concerns. Oil import deals involve complex arrangements between international traders, government agencies, and domestic distributors. Without strict oversight, the system can be manipulated to favor certain suppliers or inflate costs.

The current probe appears to be targeting exactly those vulnerabilities. Detectives are investigating how petroleum suppliers were selected and whether the procurement process followed legal procedures. They are also examining whether quality inspections were conducted properly before the fuel entered the national supply chain.

Some shipments are suspected to have failed required standards. Others may have been linked to procurement arrangements that investigators believe deserve closer scrutiny. The investigation has already expanded beyond the three senior officials at the center of the case.

Officials within several agencies connected to the energy sector have been questioned as detectives attempt to map the entire decision making process behind the fuel deals. Internal communications between regulators, ministry officials, and petroleum companies are being analyzed.

The stakes in the investigation are extremely high. If prosecutors uncover evidence that the fuel supply chain was deliberately manipulated, the scandal could become one of the most significant corruption cases in Kenya’s energy history.

For Mohamed Liban, Daniel Kiptoo, and Joe Sang, the arrests mark a dramatic turning point in careers that placed them at the helm of one of the country’s most strategic sectors. Each of them has played a major role in shaping Kenya’s energy policies and infrastructure development.

Now their decisions and actions are being examined under the microscope of criminal investigation.

For the Kenyan public, the case represents more than just the fate of three powerful officials. It raises deeper questions about the integrity of institutions tasked with managing the country’s most vital resources.

Energy powers the economy. It fuels transport networks, supports manufacturing, and lights millions of homes. When corruption enters the system, its impact spreads across every sector of society.

The unfolding investigation is therefore not just about individual accountability. It is about whether Kenya’s energy governance framework is strong enough to protect the public interest.

Detectives continue to gather evidence, review documents, and question witnesses. The investigation is still unfolding, and officials have indicated that additional suspects could emerge as more information comes to light.

For now, the arrests of Mohamed Liban, Daniel Kiptoo, and Joe Sang have opened a window into a sector that has long operated behind closed doors. What investigators ultimately uncover could reshape how Kenya manages its energy industry for years to come.