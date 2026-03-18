Fake Degree Scandal: Victor Ochieng Odhiambo Arrested at JKIA Over Kenya Pipeline Forgery Case

A man accused of forging academic credentials to secure a senior position at the Kenya Pipeline Company has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after years of investigations into the alleged fraud.

The suspect, Victor Ochieng Odhiambo, was intercepted by immigration officers moments after arriving in Nairobi from South Korea aboard an Etihad Airways flight.

Authorities acted on a prior stop order issued by immigration officials, allowing officers at the airport to detain him immediately after landing.

Investigators say the arrest exposes what appears to have been a long-running scheme in which Odhiambo allegedly used forged academic documents to obtain employment at a major state corporation.

Fake Engineering Degree Allegedly Used to Secure Job

According to investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Odhiambo is suspected of forging a Bachelor of Engineering degree certificate in Electrical and Electronics.

The certificate allegedly carried serial number 296168 and was purportedly issued on 19 December 2008.

Detectives believe the falsified document was used to secure employment as a Senior ICT Officer at Kenya Pipeline Company.

That position carries significant responsibility within the organization and typically requires high-level technical qualifications.

Authorities say the case has raised new concerns about the verification of academic credentials within public institutions.

Investigators suspect the forged certificate allowed the suspect to access a senior role that demanded both professional integrity and technical expertise.

Arrest at JKIA After International Travel

Immigration officers flagged Odhiambo upon arrival at JKIA after receiving alerts connected to the ongoing investigation.

He had just landed on flight EY 768 from South Korea when officers stopped him and placed him under arrest.

The arrest followed months of investigative work linking him to forgery offences under Kenyan law.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody immediately and transported to Muthaiga Police Station where he was detained pending court proceedings.

Charges Filed in Court

Odhiambo was later presented before a court at the Milimani Law Courts where prosecutors formally charged him with several offences.

The charges include:

• Forgery contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code

• Uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code

Prosecutors argue that the suspect knowingly used forged academic documents to gain employment and benefit unlawfully from the position.

During the plea taking, Odhiambo denied all the charges.

Court Grants Bail

The court released the suspect on bail under strict conditions.

He was granted:

• Cash bail of KSh 300,000

• Or an alternative bond of KSh 500,000

• With a surety of the same amount

The case is scheduled for mention on April 2, 2026 for pretrial directions.

Concerns Over Credential Verification

The case has triggered debate about how forged academic certificates continue to slip through hiring systems in major institutions.

Kenya has seen several high-profile cases in recent years involving public officials accused of presenting fake academic credentials.

Investigators say the Odhiambo case highlights the need for stricter background checks before hiring for sensitive roles in government agencies and state corporations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says it will continue pursuing individuals who attempt to gain employment through fraudulent qualifications.

Officials say protecting the integrity of public institutions remains a key priority as authorities crack down on forgery and document fraud.