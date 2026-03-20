PS Omolo’s Office and Senator Allan Chesang Linked to Sh60 Million Harambee House Tender Scam

A major fraud scandal has erupted within the corridors of power after investigators linked a multi-million fake tender scheme to individuals operating from the office of Raymond Omolo at Harambee House.

The scandal revolves around a fraudulent deal in which suspects allegedly convinced a foreign investor they could secure a lucrative government contract for the supply of ambulances to the Kenyan state.

According to investigators, the scheme involved a fake tender worth approximately Sh60 million and relied on forged documents and insider claims that the contract had been approved within the Ministry of Interior and National Administration. (The Standard)

How the Scam Was Run

The alleged fraud targeted an international businessman who was promised a government deal involving the supply of hundreds of high-roof diesel Toyota Hiace ambulances.

Suspects reportedly claimed they had direct access to senior government officials and could fast track the contract through Harambee House.

To convince the investor, the group allegedly produced documents purporting to show that the tender had been approved by government authorities.

Investigators later established that the tender did not exist.

Police say the suspects used the credibility associated with Harambee House and the Interior Ministry to give the scheme an appearance of legitimacy.

DCI Raid at Harambee House

The case exploded into public view when detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations moved into Harambee House in March as part of the investigation.

Harambee House is one of the most sensitive government installations in the country. It houses the offices of the Ministry of Interior and sits close to the Office of the President.

Detectives arrested several suspects believed to be connected to the fake tender deal.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that individuals working within or closely connected to the office of the Interior Principal Secretary played a central role in facilitating the scam. (The Standard)

PS Omolo’s Aide Identified as Key Figure

Investigations indicate that a close aide within the PS’s office is suspected to have been the main coordinator of the operation.

According to investigators, the aide allegedly used his access to government offices to convince victims that the tender was legitimate.

Authorities say the suspect exploited the prestige of the PS’s office to gain trust and solicit payments from the foreign investor.

The whistleblower who alerted authorities is also said to have been closely connected to the office.

Growing Concern Over Government Tender Fraud

The Harambee House ambulance scandal highlights a growing problem involving fake government tenders.

Fraud networks often target foreign investors seeking entry into Kenya’s procurement market.

The schemes typically follow a pattern.

Fraudsters claim to have high level government connections.

They produce forged tender documents and request advance payments to “facilitate” the contract.

Victims only discover the fraud after transferring millions of shillings.

Government Reputation at Stake

The fact that the alleged scheme operated from within a government complex has raised alarm among investigators.

Harambee House hosts critical state offices responsible for national administration and internal security.

Analysts say the scandal could damage Kenya’s reputation among international investors if such schemes are not decisively addressed.

Criminal Charges and Court Proceedings

Several suspects connected to the case have already been arrested and arraigned in court.

They face charges including conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences, forgery and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Prosecutors say the group received millions of shillings from the investor after convincing him the tender was genuine.

The suspects have denied the charges.

The case is expected to proceed in court as investigators continue tracing the flow of money and identifying additional accomplices.

Investigations Continue

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more individuals could be questioned as detectives examine the wider network behind the fake tender.

For investigators, the Harambee House scam represents more than just a financial crime.

It exposes how criminal networks can exploit government offices and official titles to carry out sophisticated fraud operations.

The coming court proceedings are expected to reveal how the alleged network operated and whether additional officials were involved in the Sh60 million tender scam.