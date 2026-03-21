Explosive Row in Judiciary as Justice Josephine Mongare Moves to Block EACC Probe in Raphael Tuju Sh1.9 Billion Property Dispute

A major controversy is brewing within Kenya’s judiciary after Commercial Court judge Josephine Mongare moved to block investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission into allegations of corruption linked to a high-stakes commercial dispute involving former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank .

The dispute centers on properties associated with Tuju that were placed under receivership following loan recovery proceedings by the regional lender.

However, the case has now exploded into a wider debate about alleged bribery claims, judicial accountability, and the handling of high-value commercial disputes in Kenya’s courts.

Sh1.9 Billion Dispute at the Heart of the Storm

At the center of the controversy is a long-running legal battle between Tuju and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank over outstanding loan obligations.

The dispute involves prime properties that have been valued by the lender at approximately KSh3 billion.

Supporters of Tuju have argued that attempts to auction the assets at a significantly lower figure raise serious concerns.

According to claims raised in the dispute, the property was allegedly targeted for sale at roughly KSh450 million.

Critics say the gap between the valuation and the proposed sale price raises troubling questions about fairness and transparency in the enforcement of the debt recovery process.

Legal observers say such a difference between valuation and auction price would represent a massive financial loss.

For Tuju’s camp, the issue has been framed as more than just a commercial dispute.

They argue that selling property worth billions at a fraction of its value would effectively amount to stripping a borrower of assets through an unfair process.

Allegations of Bribery Surface

The controversy has intensified after allegations emerged suggesting that bribes were solicited in connection with the case.

Among the claims circulating in legal and political circles are allegations that former High Court judge Joseph Mutava was allegedly involved in attempts to solicit money related to the matter.

The allegations claim that a payment demand of up to KSh10 million was made in connection with the case.

The claims further suggest that an initial deposit of KSh5 million was allegedly requested.

At this stage, these claims remain allegations and have not been proven in court.

However, their circulation has triggered intense debate about corruption within the judiciary.

Screenshot Claims Fuel Public Debate

Part of the controversy has been fueled by messages circulating online that appear to describe alleged demands for payments linked to the dispute.

One message suggests that a judge demanded a substantial payment in order to influence the outcome of the case.

The message also claims that earlier court orders were withdrawn after a smaller payment allegedly requested was not made.

The authenticity and context of the messages have not been independently verified.

Legal experts caution that such material should be treated carefully unless confirmed by investigators.

Nevertheless, the circulation of the claims has intensified pressure on authorities to clarify the situation.

Judge Moves to Block Investigation

The situation escalated further after Justice Mongare filed legal action seeking to stop investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

In court filings, the judge denied any involvement in wrongdoing.

She also rejected allegations linking her to individuals accused of attempting to solicit bribes.

Her application seeks to prevent the anti-corruption watchdog from proceeding with investigations into the claims.

The move has triggered fresh debate about whether judges should be able to challenge corruption investigations before they are completed.

Critics argue that if allegations are serious, investigators should be allowed to examine the claims independently.

Supporters of the judge say she is exercising her constitutional right to defend herself through the courts.

Judicial Integrity Under Scrutiny

The unfolding dispute has once again placed Kenya’s judiciary under intense public scrutiny.

The credibility of courts depends heavily on public trust that judges act independently and without improper influence.

Legal analysts say even allegations of corruption involving judicial officers can damage confidence in the justice system if they are not addressed transparently.

Kenya has previously seen several judges investigated or disciplined over corruption claims.

Oversight of the judiciary is primarily handled by the Judicial Service Commission, which investigates complaints against judges and recommends disciplinary action where misconduct is proven.

Stakes Extend Beyond One Case

Observers say the Tuju property dispute is about more than just the fate of the assets involved.

The controversy now touches on deeper questions about how commercial disputes involving powerful individuals and major financial institutions are handled in Kenya’s courts.

If the allegations prove unfounded, the investigation could clear the judge’s name.

If credible evidence emerges, the matter could lead to serious disciplinary or criminal proceedings.

For now, the legal battles continue while investigators review the claims and courts determine the next steps.

What began as a commercial dispute over debt recovery has now evolved into a major test of transparency, accountability, and trust within Kenya’s justice system.