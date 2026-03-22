BREAKING: Raphael Tuju Vanishes After Reporting Surveillance in Karen Dispute

A cloud of mystery now surrounds the disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary and veteran politician Raphael Tuju after his family reported that he vanished under suspicious circumstances in Nairobi’s Karen suburb.

Tuju, who has recently been at the center of a bitter legal battle over prime Karen properties linked to a multi billion shilling dispute with the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

His sudden disappearance has triggered concern among family members, lawyers, and close associates, particularly because it occurred just days after a dramatic escalation in the Karen property dispute that saw him reportedly forced out of the contested premises.

Police have now opened a missing persons investigation.

According to family members, Tuju left home on Saturday evening and indicated he was heading for an interview at Ramogi Radio.

The interview was scheduled for around 7pm.

However, he never arrived.

Family members say his phone was switched off shortly after he left and all attempts to reach him failed.

The disappearance triggered alarm when hours passed without contact.

On Sunday morning, while attending church, Tuju’s son Mano Tuju reportedly received a call from the Officer Commanding Station at Karen Police Station.

The officer informed him that Tuju’s car had been discovered abandoned along Miotoni Lane in Karen.

The discovery intensified fears about what may have happened.

Tuju himself has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Car Found Abandoned in Karen

Police confirmed that the vehicle believed to belong to Tuju was found abandoned on Miotoni Lane, a quiet road within the affluent Karen neighbourhood.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the vehicle remain unclear.

Investigators have not yet disclosed whether there were signs of struggle or evidence suggesting foul play.

The vehicle’s location has become a key focus of the investigation.

Karen is home to several high profile residences and business properties, including the disputed assets linked to Tuju’s ongoing legal battle with the regional development bank.

Authorities are now reviewing security footage from the area in an attempt to establish Tuju’s last known movements.

Tuju Had Reported Being Followed

Even more troubling is the fact that Tuju had earlier reported suspicious activity to the police.

On Saturday, he filed a report stating that he had been followed the previous day by a white Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series vehicle that carried no number plates.

The report was officially recorded at Karen Police Station.

This entry now forms the first Occurrence Book record linked to the unfolding mystery.

The second police report was later made by his family after he failed to return home.

Investigators are now examining whether the two incidents are connected.

Karen Property Dispute Looms Large

Tuju’s disappearance comes at a time when he has been embroiled in a bitter legal dispute involving properties located in Karen.

The conflict stems from loan obligations tied to the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank.

The bank had moved to recover debts through receivership, triggering a dramatic confrontation over the control of several prime assets.

Supporters of Tuju claim the dispute has been handled unfairly.

They argue that properties valued at billions of shillings were being targeted for auction at a fraction of their value.

According to claims raised during the dispute, assets valued at nearly KSh3 billion were allegedly set to be auctioned for roughly KSh450 million.

Critics have described the situation as deeply troubling.

Some say such a price difference would amount to stripping an owner of valuable property through a forced sale.

The battle over the Karen properties has played out in courtrooms, boardrooms, and the media.

Just days before his disappearance, tensions surrounding the Karen property dispute reportedly escalated dramatically.

There were reports of confrontations involving security personnel, receivers, and individuals linked to the debt recovery process.

The dispute has drawn intense attention because of Tuju’s political profile and the high value of the properties involved.

For Tuju and his allies, the case has been portrayed as a fight against what they believe is an unjust attempt to seize valuable assets.

For the lender, the matter is framed as a legitimate effort to recover outstanding debts.

The dispute has grown increasingly acrimonious.

Planned Ramogi Radio Interview

Sources close to Tuju say the Ramogi Radio interview he was scheduled to attend could have been significant.

The interview was expected to address the ongoing property dispute and the events surrounding the Karen confrontation.

Some of his associates believe he intended to publicly present his side of the story.

His disappearance before the interview has therefore raised additional questions.

Did something happen on his way to the interview?

Was he intercepted?

Or did he deliberately go into hiding?

Authorities have not yet offered answers.

Police Investigation Underway

Police at Karen Police Station have confirmed that a missing person’s investigation has been opened.

Officers are now attempting to reconstruct Tuju’s final movements.

Investigators are examining several lines of inquiry.

These include

• reviewing CCTV footage in Karen and surrounding roads

• tracing mobile phone signals connected to Tuju’s device

• interviewing individuals who may have seen him before he disappeared

• analyzing the circumstances surrounding the abandoned vehicle

Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities.

Growing Concern Among Supporters

News of Tuju’s disappearance has sparked concern among supporters and political allies.

Many have called for urgent action to locate him.

Some observers say the situation is worrying because Tuju had already reported suspicious surveillance before he vanished.

The discovery of his abandoned vehicle has only heightened the sense of urgency.

His family says they are deeply concerned about his safety.

Questions Surrounding the Surveillance Claim

The earlier police report that Tuju had been followed by a vehicle without number plates has become a central part of the investigation.

Vehicles without plates are often used to conceal identity.

Investigators are now attempting to determine whether such a vehicle was indeed seen in the Karen area around the time Tuju reported the incident.

If confirmed, it could suggest that Tuju had reason to believe he was under surveillance.

Whether that surveillance is connected to his disappearance remains unknown.

The disappearance of Raphael Tuju has now become more than a missing persons case.

It intersects with one of the most contentious commercial disputes currently unfolding in Kenya.

The combination of a high value property battle, allegations of surveillance, and the sudden abandonment of his vehicle has created a mystery that investigators are now racing to solve.

For Tuju’s family, the priority remains clear.

They want him found safe.

For investigators, the task is to determine what happened between the moment he left home for a radio interview and the discovery of his car on a quiet Karen road.

Until those answers emerge, the mystery surrounding Raphael Tuju’s disappearance continues to deepen.