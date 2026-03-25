EXPOSE: Amaco Insurance Accused of Blocking Payments, Regulatory Breaches Surface

Amaco Insurance has landed in fresh controversy after a private investigations firm accused the insurer of refusing to honour payments for services rendered, raising serious questions about its business practices and internal governance.

The insurer has now been formally reported to the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) over allegations of unfair trade practices, breach of contractual obligations and possible regulatory violations.

At the centre of the dispute is Matis Solutions Limited, a private investigations company that claims Amaco Insurance has failed to pay KSh 1,520,485 for investigative services provided to the insurer between April 2023 and August 2025.

In a formal complaint dated March 17, 2026, Matis Solutions Limited wrote to the Director General of the Consumer Protection Authority detailing what it describes as deliberate obstruction of legitimate payment.

According to the letter, payment processing was abruptly halted by a senior manager at Amaco Insurance under circumstances the company describes as suspicious.

The investigations firm alleges that the payment was stopped pending the involvement of a third party who has no contractual relationship with the company.

“The payment was halted pending the involvement of a third party who is neither a director, shareholder nor contractual counterparty of Matis Solutions Limited,” the complaint states.

The letter, signed by Director and Principal Officer Salome Wakore Muita, directly implicates Amaco Insurance Claims Manager Jedidah Wachira.

Muita accuses Wachira of interfering with a lawful contractual payment, raising concerns about conflict of interest and improper commercial conduct inside the insurer.

According to the complaint, the dispute escalated during a meeting held on December 1, 2025.

During that meeting, Muita says Wachira informed her that the payment could not proceed unless she reached an agreement with an unnamed individual allegedly linked to the matter.

The individual, however, has no documented relationship with Matis Solutions Limited.

“I am the sole entrepreneur behind the company and this individual does not appear in any documentation relating to Matis Solutions Limited,” Muita stated.

The demand for the involvement of a third party in the settlement of a legitimate invoice has raised serious governance concerns.

Muita argues that conditioning payment on the participation of someone who has no contractual role raises red flags about compliance and corporate accountability.

“Such conduct raises serious governance and compliance concerns, particularly where the processing of a legitimate payment appears to have been made conditional upon the involvement of a third party who has no apparent contractual relationship with the service provider,” the letter states.

The complaint now places the spotlight on Amaco Insurance’s internal procurement and claims management processes.

Matis Solutions Limited has asked the Consumer Protection Authority to launch a formal investigation into the insurer and its claims manager to determine whether the alleged conduct amounts to unfair trade practices or improper commercial behaviour.

The firm is also seeking regulatory intervention to compel Amaco Insurance to settle the outstanding payment of KSh 1,520,485.

In addition, Muita has urged regulators to take enforcement action if violations are confirmed.

She argues that the case raises wider concerns about fairness and accountability within the insurance sector.

The complaint calls on the Consumer Protection Authority to “take any regulatory or enforcement action deemed necessary” to safeguard compliance and protect service providers dealing with insurance companies.

If proven, the allegations could expose deeper problems in how insurance firms engage contractors and service providers.

The Consumer Protection Authority is yet to publicly comment on the complaint.