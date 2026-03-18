BREAKING: Senegal Accuses CAF of Corruption as AFCON Title Row Explodes

A major crisis has erupted in African football after the Government of Senegal openly accused the leadership of the Confederation of African Football of corruption and demanded an international investigation into the organization’s top officials.

In a strongly worded press release issued in Dakar, Senegal’s government condemned a controversial ruling by CAF’s appeals committee that seeks to strip the Senegal national team of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco.

The Senegalese government described the decision as illegal, unjust and damaging to the credibility of African football.

“This unprecedented decision, of exceptional gravity, contradicts the fundamental principles that govern sporting ethics, including fairness, loyalty and respect for the truth of the game,” the statement said.

The government said the ruling was based on a “manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations” and warned that it undermines public confidence in African football institutions.

Senegal Demands Global Investigation into CAF

The government went further and called for an independent international probe into what it described as possible corruption within CAF’s governing bodies.

The statement demanded scrutiny of the decision-making structures inside the football body led by CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

Senegal’s leadership said the decision raises serious questions about governance, transparency and integrity at the top of African football.

“It calls for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within CAF’s governing bodies,” the government said.

Observers say the demand for an international probe marks one of the most serious challenges to CAF’s leadership in recent years.

Government Rejects Decision to Hand Title to Morocco

Senegal rejected the ruling outright and insisted the AFCON final was played fairly and completed under the rules of the game.

Officials in Dakar said the match concluded legitimately and that any attempt to rewrite the result amounts to administrative theft of a sporting victory.

By overturning a completed match result, the government warned CAF risks destroying the legitimacy of continental football competitions.

“By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match properly played and won in accordance with the rules, CAF undermines its own credibility,” the statement said.

Senegal Promises Legal Battle

Senegal also vowed to challenge the ruling in international courts if necessary.

The government said it will pursue every available legal avenue to restore what it calls the rightful AFCON victory of the Senegal national team.

Legal experts expect the dispute could escalate to global sports arbitration bodies if the issue is not resolved within African football structures.

“Senegal will use all appropriate legal avenues, including before competent international courts, to ensure justice is served,” the government declared.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise After AFCON Final

The controversy has also triggered diplomatic tensions between Senegal and Morocco.

The Senegalese government expressed solidarity with its citizens reportedly detained in Morocco following incidents linked to the AFCON final.

Authorities in Dakar said they are closely monitoring the situation and pledged to defend the rights of Senegalese nationals involved.

Growing Pressure on CAF Leadership

The dispute places enormous pressure on CAF leadership and its president Patrice Motsepe.

Critics across African football have increasingly questioned governance within the continental body, citing concerns about transparency and accountability in major decisions.

Senegal’s accusations now risk escalating into a broader governance crisis for CAF if the allegations of corruption lead to international scrutiny.

For many observers, the dispute goes beyond a football match.

It has become a test of credibility for African football institutions and their ability to maintain fairness in the continent’s biggest sporting competition.