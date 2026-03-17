Seven Arraigned in KSh 60 Million Harambee House Ambulance Tender Scam

A Nairobi court has charged seven suspects in a sophisticated fraud scheme that investigators say revolved around a fake government tender allegedly issued from Harambee House.

The suspects are accused of orchestrating an elaborate plan to defraud a foreign investor of more than USD 470,000, equivalent to about KSh 60 million, by claiming they could secure a lucrative government contract for the supply of ambulances to the Kenyan state.

The case is now being treated by investigators as one of the latest examples of fraud cartels exploiting the reputation of government offices to lure unsuspecting international investors.

Seven individuals appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Teresa Nyangena to face multiple criminal charges.

Those charged include

• Michafi Musyoki Ngumbi

• Evans Simotwo

• Geofrey Were Odondi

• Allan Mutahi Kariuki

• Purity Nieri Niamu

• Muniaro Jared Masinde

• Kororia Simatwa

All seven denied the charges during their arraignment at the Milimani Law Courts.

Their co accused, Rose Mbuthia, failed to appear in court. The magistrate issued summons requiring her to appear before the court to answer the charges.

The suspects are facing counts ranging from conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences, forgery, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged fraud took place between January 10 and February 25, 2026.

Prosecutors say the suspects convinced a foreign national, Talal Yousef Yousef Zaitoun, that they had inside connections capable of securing a major government tender.

The contract they promised involved the supply and delivery of 500 high roof diesel Toyota Hiace ambulances to the Kenyan government.

The suspects allegedly told the investor the deal had been approved by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

Investigators now say the entire contract was fictitious.

Inside the KSh 60 Million Harambee House Tender Scam: Seven Suspects Arraigned in Fake Ambulance Deal Targeting Foreign Investor

The prosecution told the court that the suspects misrepresented themselves as government insiders who could fast track the tender in exchange for facilitation payments.

Investigators believe the suspects successfully convinced the investor to transfer large sums of money in stages to accounts controlled by the group.

The prosecution says Geofrey Were Odondi received the funds through a company identified as Lianyungang Chanta International Wood Company Limited.

Authorities say the payments were presented as part of the process required to secure the ambulance contract.

In total, prosecutors say the suspects obtained USD 470,750 from the investor.

Court documents show that Odondi is separately charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

He also faces charges under Kenya’s anti money laundering laws.

Investigators say he received USD 450,750 through an Equity Bank account registered under Damira Multiactivities.

Prosecutors argue that Odondi knew or had reason to believe that the funds were proceeds of a criminal scheme.

The court was also told that the suspects allegedly produced forged documents to convince the investor that the deal was legitimate.

One of the key accused, Michafi Musyoki Ngumbi, faces two counts of forgery.

Investigators say he allegedly fabricated a contract agreement purporting to show that the Kenyan government had awarded the ambulance supply tender.

The forged documents reportedly claimed the contract existed between the Ministry of Interior and a foreign firm identified as Jokara AB.

Authorities say the suspects also produced a fake letter of notification of award to further convince the investor that the tender had already been approved.

These documents were allegedly presented as proof that the investor’s money would secure the contract.

Investigators now say the documents were entirely fraudulent.

Financial crime experts say the Harambee House ambulance case follows a pattern seen in several fraud operations targeting international investors.

In many such schemes, suspects claim to have access to government procurement processes.

They then produce forged tender documents and demand facilitation fees, processing charges, or advance payments.

Victims are often foreign investors unfamiliar with Kenya’s procurement procedures.

Fraudsters rely heavily on the credibility associated with government institutions.

Mentioning offices like Harambee House or specific ministries helps make the scheme appear legitimate.

By the time victims realize the contract does not exist, millions of shillings may already have been transferred.

Investigators say fake government tender scams have been increasing in recent years.

Fraud networks often target foreign businessmen seeking entry into African markets.

They exploit the promise of large government supply contracts involving vehicles, medical equipment, construction materials, or infrastructure projects.

In several previous cases, suspects have forged documents bearing official government logos and signatures.

Some even claim connections with senior government officials.

Authorities say such fraud operations damage Kenya’s reputation as an investment destination.

They also complicate legitimate procurement processes.

During the arraignment at the Milimani Law Courts, the prosecution outlined the charges against each suspect.

All seven suspects present in court pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Teresa Nyangena granted each of the accused cash bail of KSh 300,000 pending further hearings.

The court directed that the missing suspect, Rose Mbuthia, must appear before the court after summons were issued.

The case will be mentioned on a later date for further directions.

The Harambee House ambulance fraud case highlights the risks facing foreign investors entering unfamiliar markets.

Authorities advise investors to verify government tenders directly through official procurement channels.

Kenya’s procurement system requires contracts to follow strict legal procedures.

No legitimate government tender requires secret facilitation payments or private negotiations with intermediaries.

Investigators say verifying tenders through official government platforms can help prevent such scams.

For investigators, the Harambee House scandal raises deeper questions.

How did the suspects manage to convince the investor they had government access.

Were forged documents sophisticated enough to pass as official state paperwork.

And could there be other victims who have not yet come forward.

As the court case proceeds, prosecutors are expected to present evidence tracing the money transfers, communications between the suspects, and the forged documents used in the scheme.

For now, seven suspects are out on bail.

But the investigation into the KSh 60 million fake ambulance tender has only just begun.