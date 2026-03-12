Explosive Claims as Democratic Party Alleges Plot by William Ruto Allies to Seize Control of Nairobi Hospital

Fresh political tension has erupted after the Democratic Party of Kenya released a statement accusing allies of William Ruto of attempting to take control of the prestigious Nairobi Hospital through intimidation, threats, and political pressure.

The statement from the Office of the Party Leader claims that senior officials within government have sustained pressure on members of the hospital’s board for more than a year. The alleged effort, according to the party, seeks to force changes in the hospital’s leadership and replace certain directors with individuals linked to the state.

Nairobi Hospital has existed for more than 70 years and operates as a company limited by guarantee under Kenyan law. The hospital is one of the most recognized private medical facilities in the country and has historically maintained independence from direct political control.

According to the statement, the pressure campaign has been coordinated through the Head of Public Service, Felix Kosgei. The party claims that intimidation and threats have been directed at members of the hospital’s board either directly or through the hospital’s chairman, Dr Barkley Mogere Onyambu.

The dispute reportedly intensified in March 2025 when internal changes within the hospital board led to a split structure. Seven new members were reportedly co opted while seven others were removed, a move that critics claim created the current governance crisis.

The statement also alleges that the office of the Dorcas Oduor authorized a multi agency investigation into the affairs of the hospital. The team reportedly included officers from several government bodies.

These agencies include

• Directorate of Criminal Investigations

• Kenya Revenue Authority

• Financial Reporting Centre

• Asset Recovery Agency

• Registrar of Companies

Several directors were summoned to DCI headquarters in Nairobi where they were questioned by officers led by senior investigators. The summons introduced the police as inspectors under the Companies Act during the investigation.

The statement further alleges that raids were carried out at the homes of some hospital directors. The raids were reportedly meant to pressure them into resigning from the board.

Those efforts did not succeed.

Some directors moved to court and secured anticipatory bail orders that remain in force. A planned Annual General Meeting of the Kenya Hospital Association was also stopped by court orders pending determination of the dispute.

The statement also claims that attempts were made to introduce new directors into the hospital’s leadership structure. Among the names listed were individuals linked to government circles.

They include

• Mohammed Warsame

• Narendra Raval

• Jackson Kiplimо

The Democratic Party claims the three names were proposed as part of a broader effort to gain influence over the hospital’s management.

The situation escalated again on 7 March 2026 when the chairman of the hospital board allegedly received an intimidating phone call from two officials working in the Office of the Head of Public Service.

The officials named in the statement are

• Linda Musumba

• Collins Kiprono

The call allegedly instructed the chairman to facilitate the resignation of three directors so that the proposed individuals could take their positions.

The statement claims the chairman was warned that failure to comply would lead to arrests and court charges related to money laundering.

The pressure reportedly continued with summons issued for the chairman to appear at Harambee House.

Hospital directors have reportedly resisted the demands and insisted they will protect the interests of the hospital’s founders and members.

The statement also alleges that the Asset Recovery Agency has written to the National Transport and Safety Authority requesting restrictions on vehicles belonging to some hospital directors and managers.

Critics of the move argue that the actions raise serious questions about the use of state agencies in disputes involving private organizations.

The accusations now place Nairobi Hospital at the center of a major governance and political controversy.

The hospital’s leadership says it will continue to defend its independence in court.

The question now facing Kenya’s medical sector is clear.

Will one of the country’s most respected hospitals remain independent or will political power reshape its leadership?

The legal battle is far from over.