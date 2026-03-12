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KRA Appoints Mohamed Abdul M’maka as Commissioner for Investigations and Enforcement

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Kenya Revenue Authority has appointed Mohamed Abdul M’maka as the new Commissioner for Investigations and Enforcement in a move aimed at strengthening the agency’s fight against tax evasion and financial crime.

The appointment places M’maka at the center of one of the most critical departments within the revenue authority. The Investigations and Enforcement division handles complex tax investigations, compliance monitoring, and enforcement actions against individuals and companies suspected of tax fraud.

His role will involve leading teams responsible for detecting tax evasion schemes, uncovering illicit financial flows, and enforcing tax laws across the country.

The division also works closely with other state agencies involved in financial investigations and asset recovery.

These include

Directorate of Criminal Investigations
Asset Recovery Agency
Financial Reporting Centre

The appointment comes at a time when the Kenya Revenue Authority has intensified efforts to increase tax compliance and recover lost revenue from fraud and undeclared income.

Tax enforcement has become a major focus as the government seeks to expand domestic revenue collection to fund public services and development projects.

The Investigations and Enforcement department is tasked with handling cases involving complex tax evasion, smuggling networks, under declaration of imports, and financial crimes linked to tax losses.

Officials say strengthening leadership in the unit is expected to improve intelligence gathering and enforcement operations.

M’maka now takes charge of a department that plays a key role in protecting government revenue and ensuring that businesses and individuals comply with tax laws.

His appointment signals continued efforts by the Kenya Revenue Authority to tighten oversight, strengthen investigations, and pursue individuals and companies that attempt to evade taxes.

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