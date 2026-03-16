Betrayal in Nairobi: Gaucho Okoth Accuses William Ruto Allies of Shortchanging the Luo Community

A fierce political debate has erupted within the Orange Democratic Movement support base after activist Gaucho Calvince Okoth accused allies of William Ruto of sidelining the Luo community in Nairobi despite their political support.

In a strongly worded opinion, Okoth said many supporters of Raila Odinga are beginning to question the direction of the relationship between Orange Democratic Movement and United Democratic Alliance.

Okoth recalled a personal conversation he had with Raila Odinga at Riat in Kisumu where the veteran leader urged supporters to remain loyal to ODM as a vehicle for political negotiation and national influence.

But according to Okoth, the political reality after Raila’s absence has left many Luo supporters worried about how their interests will be protected.

He claims that political arrangements now being discussed within the ruling coalition appear to disadvantage the Luo community, particularly in Nairobi politics.

Okoth argues that allies of President Ruto have discouraged discussions around the Deputy President position while simultaneously pushing for political arrangements that he says benefit leaders from other regions.

He points to emerging endorsements within Nairobi politics as an example.

According to him, some leaders allied to the ruling party are pushing comedian turned politician Felix Odiwuor to contest the Nairobi Senate seat.

Okoth argues that moving Jalang’o from the Lang’ata parliamentary seat to the Senate weakens the community’s influence.

He says an MP position provides direct support to constituents through development projects, bursaries, and community programs.

In contrast, he describes the Senate seat as offering less direct benefits to ordinary residents.

Okoth also questioned calls for the Luo community to support Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri for the Nairobi governor position.

He argues that the political arithmetic being proposed leaves the Luo community with limited influence despite its large voting bloc in Nairobi.

The activist claims the arrangement risks leaving ODM supporters with what he described as “mkia bila nyama,” meaning political leftovers without real power.

According to Okoth, supporters of Raila Odinga feel they are being asked to deliver votes while receiving little in return.

He warned that ignoring these concerns could create deeper frustrations within the community.

Okoth also said some leaders appear to assume that the Luo community has become politically weak following Raila Odinga’s reduced presence in active politics.

He rejected that view.

According to him, Luo voters remain politically organized and influential, particularly in Nairobi where ODM has historically commanded strong support.

He insisted that the community will continue supporting President Ruto’s leadership but expects clear political recognition and fair power sharing.

Okoth said Luo youth deserve concrete political and economic benefits if they are expected to back the current administration.

He also called for compensation for those affected during past demonstrations, saying the Luo community suffered heavily during political protests.

At the same time, Okoth urged leaders allied to UDA not to impose political candidates on ODM supporters.

He warned that silent frustrations within the community could eventually erupt if they feel ignored.

Despite the criticism, Okoth expressed confidence in senior ODM leaders including Oburu Odinga, Gladys Wanga, and Junet Mohamed.

He said the leaders have the responsibility to negotiate a fair political partnership that benefits the Luo community.

For now, the activist says the Luo community remains committed to supporting President Ruto for two terms.

But he warns that support must be matched with genuine political inclusion and respect.

The message from Okoth is direct.

Political loyalty should not translate into political marginalization.