EXPOSED: Karen Hospital Under Investigation After Student Was Allegedly Given Expired Sickle Cell Medication

One of Nairobi’s most prominent private hospitals is facing growing scrutiny after reports surfaced that a student was allegedly given expired medication while undergoing treatment for sickle cell disease.

The incident involves The Karen Hospital and a student from St. Christopher’s International School who was rushed to the hospital on February 26 after suffering complications linked to sickle cell anaemia.

The student was taken to Karen Hospital under an existing medical arrangement between the school and the hospital that allows pupils to receive emergency treatment when necessary.

Doctors at the hospital reportedly assessed the student and prescribed Hydroxyurea IP 500 mg, a medication widely used in the management of sickle cell disease.

The hospital pharmacy then allegedly dispensed 30 capsules of the drug.

According to the report, the medicine was administered to the student by a guardian over the following days as directed by the doctors.

But instead of improvement, the student’s condition reportedly failed to respond to treatment.

The situation took a disturbing turn when the family allegedly discovered that the Hydroxyurea capsules issued by the hospital had already passed their expiry date.

Images published in the investigation appear to show packaging details indicating the expiry date had already elapsed when the medication was dispensed.

If the claims are confirmed, the case raises serious questions about patient safety and internal pharmaceutical controls at the hospital.

Hydroxyurea is a critical medication for people living with sickle cell disease.

It helps reduce painful crises and improves blood flow by increasing fetal hemoglobin levels.

When the drug expires, its therapeutic effectiveness may drop significantly.

For a patient already experiencing complications, ineffective medication can delay recovery and increase medical risk.

The issue now shifts to how the medicine moved through the hospital system without being flagged.

In a properly functioning hospital pharmacy, expired drugs are not supposed to remain in circulation.

Hospitals are required to maintain strict inventory systems that track batch numbers and expiry dates.

Expired medicines must be removed immediately and disposed of through approved pharmaceutical waste procedures under the supervision of Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

This process is designed specifically to prevent expired drugs from reaching patients.

In this case, the alleged lapse appears to have occurred at multiple points.

The medicine was prescribed.

It was dispensed by the pharmacy.

It was labelled and handed to the patient’s guardian.

Yet the expiry date was allegedly not detected.

Attempts by the publication that broke the story to obtain a response from Karen Hospital management were reportedly unsuccessful.

Questions were sent to the hospital seeking clarification on several issues.

These included whether the hospital was aware that expired medicine had been dispensed, how the error occurred, whether the matter had been reported to regulators, and what internal action had been taken to prevent a recurrence.

No response had been received at the time of publication.

The lack of explanation has only intensified public concern.

Patients and parents are now asking whether the incident represents an isolated mistake or a deeper systemic problem within the hospital’s pharmacy management.

Healthcare experts say dispensing expired medication represents a serious breach of pharmaceutical safety standards.

Hospitals are expected to conduct regular stock audits and maintain strict control over all medications issued to patients.

The school at the center of the case has also responded cautiously.

St. Christopher’s International School Executive Headmaster Joshua Gibbons confirmed that the school takes the safety and wellbeing of pupils seriously.

But he declined to discuss details of the case publicly, citing safeguarding and confidentiality obligations relating to individual students.

The school has also not confirmed whether the matter has been formally raised with health authorities.

Karen Hospital operates a 102 bed multi specialty facility serving patients across Nairobi’s Karen Langata corridor and surrounding areas.

The hospital caters to both local and international patients and markets itself as a premium healthcare provider.

That reputation is now under pressure.

Families who turn to private hospitals expect strict safety standards, professional oversight, and reliable treatment.

When allegations emerge that expired medication may have been dispensed to a patient, trust in those systems begins to erode.

The case now raises critical questions that the hospital will eventually need to answer.

Was expired Hydroxyurea dispensed to the student.

How did the medicine pass through the hospital pharmacy without detection.

Have other patients been exposed to similar risks.

Has the matter been reported to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Has the hospital conducted an internal audit of its pharmaceutical stock.

Until those questions are addressed openly, the controversy surrounding Karen Hospital will continue to grow.

At the center of the story is a troubling possibility.

That a vulnerable patient seeking treatment may have been given medicine that should never have left a hospital pharmacy shelf.