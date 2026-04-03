Image Laundering? Questions Rise Over Deputy IG Eliud Lagat’s Social Media Campaign After Albert Ojwang Controversy

Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat is facing growing scrutiny online as critics question what appears to be a coordinated public relations push aimed at repairing his image following public outrage over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang.

Over the past few months, Lagat’s name has repeatedly surfaced in heated national conversations about accountability within the police service. The controversy intensified after the death of Ojwang triggered widespread anger among Kenyans on social media, with many demanding answers from the police leadership.

Since then, observers say there has been a noticeable shift in the communication strategy of the Kenya Police Service, particularly on its official social media platforms.

Many posts now prominently feature Lagat’s image even on occasions where traditionally the institution highlights different officers or focuses on neutral institutional messaging.

Critics say the trend raises questions about whether the police service’s communication channels are being used to push a personal image campaign rather than institutional messaging.

On several recent occasions, Lagat’s image has been used in posts marking national and international events.

During International Women’s Day, for instance, the Kenya Police Service shared a message celebrating women while featuring Lagat’s portrait. Some observers questioned why the message did not highlight female officers serving in the police service.

The same pattern appeared again during Eid al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of Ramadan. Once again, Lagat’s image was used in the greeting message posted by the police service.

Critics say the move ignored the presence of senior Muslim officers within the police service who could have been featured during such a religious celebration.

But the messaging strategy itself is not the only issue raising eyebrows.

The reaction in the comment sections of these posts has also drawn attention.

Many Kenyans have observed what they describe as an unusual pattern in the responses appearing shortly after posts featuring Lagat are published.

Within minutes of the posts going live, dozens of accounts often appear in the comment section praising the deputy inspector general.

These comments typically contain generic praise and sometimes appear unrelated to the specific message posted.

Digital observers say the comments often look similar in tone and wording, leading to speculation that they may not represent genuine public engagement.

In contrast, critical comments from ordinary Kenyans frequently appear later in the threads, raising questions about whether the initial wave of responses is coordinated.

While there is no publicly verified evidence that bots or paid accounts are involved, social media analysts say such patterns are often associated with reputation management campaigns.

In recent years, many political figures and public officials across the world have turned to aggressive online image management strategies to influence public perception.

These campaigns sometimes rely on coordinated networks of accounts that flood comment sections with positive messaging in order to shape the narrative around controversial figures.

For critics of Lagat, the perceived strategy appears desperate and poorly executed.

Some Kenyans say the campaign is having the opposite effect by drawing more attention to the public dissatisfaction surrounding the deputy inspector general.

Communications experts say institutional social media platforms should focus on promoting the work of the entire organisation rather than projecting the image of a single official.

When government agencies begin to resemble personal branding platforms, it risks eroding public trust.

The issue becomes even more sensitive in the context of the ongoing public anger over the death of Albert Ojwang.

Many Kenyans believe that the focus should remain on accountability and transparency rather than image repair.

Observers say the police service now faces a credibility challenge.

Instead of relying on carefully staged social media messaging, critics argue that rebuilding public confidence will require clear communication, accountability, and meaningful reforms.

For now, the flood of carefully curated images and suspiciously enthusiastic comment sections continues to raise questions.

The bigger question many Kenyans are asking is simple.

Can a social media campaign repair a damaged public reputation, or does it simply expose how far authorities are willing to go to control the narrative?