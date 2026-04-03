Tuju Hits Back at DCI, Accuses Director Amin Mohammed of Conflict and Intimidation

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has launched a blistering attack on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, accusing the agency of harassment, intimidation, and running what he describes as a politically motivated campaign against him.

In a strongly worded response to a recent DCI update, Tuju claimed he has been subjected to an illegal siege and surveillance operation involving dozens of police officers and vehicles. He alleged that more than 20 vehicles and over 100 armed officers raided his residence in Karen in the middle of the night, an operation he described as intimidation rather than a legitimate investigation.

Tuju also accused DCI Director Amin Mohammed of having a conflict of interest in matters concerning him. According to Tuju, the DCI boss should be treated as a “person of interest” because of alleged links with individuals he claims are involved in criminal activities connected to the East African Development Bank dispute.

The former minister further alleged that the police have been trailing him using suspicious vehicles. In his statement, Tuju pointed to two grey Subaru vehicles with registration numbers KBZ 296X and KCA 509Y, claiming they were stationed near Kerarapon Shell petrol station along Ngong Road and had followed him on multiple occasions.

Tuju also linked the vehicles’ location to property belonging to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, saying the petrol station where the vehicles were allegedly spotted offers a clear view of the road leading from his residence.

The outspoken politician dismissed claims surrounding a Probox vehicle associated with the case, confirming that the vehicle belongs to his sister in law and is part of a pool of cars occasionally used for personal security arrangements. He insisted he had no obligation to disclose details of his security protocols to investigators, especially after what he termed an unlawful raid on his home.

According to Tuju, the police operation that targeted his residence involved officers wearing balaclavas and vehicles with removed number plates, raising serious questions about the legality and transparency of the operation. He said video footage of the vehicles involved in the raid had already been distributed publicly.

The former Cabinet Secretary also challenged investigators over claims involving his wife. Tuju said his spouse was on a Kenya Airways flight from Cape Town when authorities alleged she was involved in activities connected to the investigation. He urged investigators to verify immigration records at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport if they wanted the truth rather than relying on speculation.

In his statement, Tuju went further to accuse the DCI of ignoring other serious cases while focusing their energy on him. He cited the disappearance and death of businessman Cyrus Jirongo and other victims who he claimed boarded suspicious vehicles and were never seen again.

Tuju warned that the investigation into him appears selective and politically driven. He said investigators should show the same urgency and determination in solving other high profile cases that have shaken public confidence.

The former minister also accused the DCI of threatening journalists covering the unfolding saga. He urged the agency to stop what he described as intimidation of members of the media, reminding authorities that the press is protected under Article 34 of Kenya’s Constitution.

Tuju’s explosive response comes amid an escalating dispute involving his Karen property and a long running financial battle linked to the East African Development Bank. The dispute has triggered a series of investigations, legal battles, and political accusations that continue to ripple through Kenya’s political and financial circles.

With Tuju now openly accusing the country’s top investigative agency of harassment and conflicts of interest, the confrontation is likely to deepen an already volatile standoff between the former minister and state investigators.

The unfolding battle is rapidly turning into one of the most dramatic political and legal showdowns currently playing out in Kenya’s corridors of power.