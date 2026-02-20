Win a Brand New Smart TV with Meridianbet Kenya – Ultimate Guide to the “Shinda Brand New Smart TV” Promotion

Looking for ways to boost your betting excitement and score incredible prizes? Meridianbet Kenya is offering a thrilling chance to win a brand new Smart TV and it’s easier than you think to

qualify!

In this guide, we break down everything you need to know about this special promotion, how to take part, and why it’s one of the most exciting campaigns available right now.

🎁 What Is the “Shinda Brand New Smart TV” Promotion?

The “Shinda Brand New Smart TV Na Meridianbet” is a special promotion running on Meridianbet Kenya’s official promo site. It gives players the opportunity to win 2 Skyworth 43″ 4K UHD Smart TV just by placing qualifying bets, making every gameplay session more exciting and rewarding.

📌 How to Enter and Qualify

To enter the promotion:

Deposit and place a minimum stake of KES 150 on eligible sports or crash games.

Once your total stake reaches or exceeds KES 150, you automatically qualify for a chance to win the Smart TV.

Your qualifying bets must be placed on football leagues or crash games available on Meridianbet.

This means more play = more chances to snag that high-end TV while enjoying your favorite betting markets.

📺 What Can You Win?

If you meet the promotional conditions, you’ll enter a random draw where you can win a brand new Skyworth 43″ Smart TV with a 4K UHD display, a prize that upgrades your home entertainment experience.

The 4K resolution ensures crisp visuals and powerful performance whether you’re streaming matches, watching movies, or gaming, making this promotion especially popular among sports and entertainment fans.

📈 Why This Promotion Is Worth It

Here’s why Meridianbet’s “Shinda Brand New Smart TV” promo stands out:

Easy to join: Just place a low minimum stake of KES 150 to qualify.

No complicated rules: you don’t need bonus codes or special sign-ups.

High-value prize: A 43″ Smart TV is a significant reward that many bettors would love to win.

Part of a broader promo suite: This is one of several ongoing promotions available on Meridianbet, including welcome bonuses, Turbo Cash, match bonuses, and more.

🔥 Other Bonus/Promotions You Should Know About

Meridianbet Kenya offers a variety of promotions that work well alongside the Smart TV giveaway. Some popular ones include

Turbo Cash – Take winnings early before events finish.

Bonus on Number of Matches – The more games on your ticket, the higher your bonus up to 150%!

100 Free Spins Welcome Bonus – kick-start your gaming experience with an exciting 100 FREE SPINS on Gates of Olympia!



Download App Get KES 500/- -Get Rewarded Bonus Up to KES 500! on your First Ticket on the Meridianbet KE app

Welcome Bonus – Get Up to 150% Sport Bonus or 150 Free Spins!



Meridian Missions – The more missions you complete, the bigger your rewards – it’s your journey, your victory!

Free Spins on every goal scored in EPL/UCL matches

Exploring these laid-out bonuses/offers can help you maximize your earnings and get more value from your play.

📌 Tips to Improve Your Chances

While Meridianbet’s promotional prizes are random, you can improve your participation by:

Betting regularly on popular football leagues where you enjoy confidence and knowledge.

Manage your bankroll responsibly – avoid emotional bets just to enter promotions.

Checking the promotion expiry times and qualifying conditions on the promo page.

The “Shinda Brand New Smart TV Na Meridianbet” promotion is an exciting way to level up your Meridianbet experience with the chance to win a high-end Smart TV while doing what you already enjoy — betting! With a low qualifying threshold and big prize value, this offer is perfect for both new and regular players in Kenya.

Explore all ongoing Meridianbet promotions today, place your qualifying bets, and you might be watching your next match on a brand new 4K TV!