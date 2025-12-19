Cebbie Koks Breaks Silence on Failed Marriage, Online Attacks, and Claims of a Coordinated Smear Campaign

By Milton Were

Social media personality and entrepreneur Cebbie Koks has publicly shared an emotional and detailed account of her former relationship with city lawyer Steve Ogolla, offering her side of a story that has played out largely in the public domain, often without her voice.

In a lengthy statement published on her social media platforms, Cebbie recounts how what began as a hopeful relationship rooted in companionship, shared ambition, and mutual support later descended into what she describes as sustained online attacks, character assassination, and coordinated efforts to destroy her reputation.

Her account paints a picture of love, optimism, vulnerability, and eventual disillusionment, set against the backdrop of intense public scrutiny and social media commentary.

A Relationship That Began Quietly

According to Cebbie, the relationship began without drama or spectacle. She says she was at a stable point in her life, having completed her master’s degree and awaiting confirmation for doctoral studies. At the same time, she says she was financially independent, running a nail business, offering consultancy services, and earning income from multiple engagements.

She describes living alone in a fully furnished two bedroom apartment in Nairobi, paying her own rent, and managing her household independently. In her telling, she was not searching for rescue or validation.

The first interaction with Ogolla, she says, began through a message asking for her contact. They shared mutual acquaintances, which made the exchange feel safe. After exchanging numbers, they spoke briefly, then lost contact for several months.

They later met again at a mutual friend’s wedding, where a photograph of her appearance at the event gained wide circulation online. Shortly after, she says Ogolla reached out again, asking her out for coffee.

That coffee meeting, held in Upper Hill, marked the beginning of regular interactions.

From Casual Meetings to Emotional Investment

Cebbie describes their early meetings as light and conversational, centered on ambitions, work, and shared humor. She says she was initially unsure whether the relationship would go anywhere, but decided to give it time.

She recalls receiving messages that expressed admiration for her education and intellect, which she says made her feel seen beyond her public image.

As their connection deepened, she says Ogolla began visiting her home, sharing meals she prepared, and spending time with her close friends. One such friend, she recounts, later told her that Ogolla appeared thoughtful, articulate, and intellectually curious.

These affirmations, she says, reinforced her belief that the relationship had potential.

She describes herself as someone who invests deeply in relationships, emotionally and practically, and says she brought that same energy into this one.

A Shift Toward Shared Life Decisions

According to her account, the relationship progressed quickly. She says Ogolla expressed a desire to upgrade his vehicle to support his professional work across counties. She agreed with the reasoning and supported the decision.

Soon after, she says he invited her to accompany him on a trip to his rural home, though she was initially told she would stay at a nearby hotel. That plan later changed, and she accompanied him to his family compound.

What followed, she narrates, became symbolic of the relationship’s emotional depth for her.

She describes spending nights in a modest rural setting, improvising sleeping arrangements, shopping locally for household necessities, and choosing presence over comfort. To her, these moments represented authenticity and shared beginnings.

She says she felt deeply connected, describing the experience as grounding and real.

Public Interference and Social Tension

Cebbie also recounts an incident involving a woman she met during that rural visit, whom she describes as dismissive toward her. She says tensions escalated later when requests were made for transport arrangements that she felt uncomfortable with.

Following that incident, she claims a wave of online hostility began.

According to her account, insults, rumors, and anonymous messages started circulating on social media platforms and private forums. She says allegations were shared widely, often without evidence, and that narratives were repeated across platforms.

She insists many of the claims were false.

She says the attacks continued even after she and Ogolla returned to Nairobi, despite spending several days together privately.

Moving In and Family Introductions

Cebbie says the relationship took a more serious turn when discussions about living arrangements arose. According to her, Ogolla suggested she stop paying rent as they planned their future.

She says she moved her belongings quietly, with support from family members, and was welcomed by Ogolla’s mother, whom she describes as accepting her as a daughter.

She also recounts informing her own family about the relationship, noting that while they expressed caution, they supported her choice.

At this stage, she says, plans for a traditional wedding had begun.

Claims of a Coordinated Online Campaign

A major portion of Cebbie’s statement focuses on what she describes as a deliberate and well funded campaign to destroy her reputation.

She alleges that money was used to influence bloggers, create anonymous social media accounts, and spread defamatory narratives about her. She claims some individuals who defended her were threatened, including alleged police intimidation.

She further claims that a blog that previously published positive content about her abruptly turned hostile, publishing repeated stories based on rumors, sometimes reposting old claims weeks later to sustain attention.

According to her, the goal was not reporting but character assassination.

She says she rarely responds publicly, choosing silence as a coping mechanism, but admits the experience was deeply distressing.

Intervention and Withdrawal of Coverage

Cebbie claims that at one point, an insider alerted her to an especially damaging story that was about to be published. She says she later discovered that questions sent to her for comment were not meant to offer fairness but to create content regardless of her response.

She says she directly contacted the blog owner, appealing to him personally and asking whether he would feel comfortable if such treatment were directed at his own family.

According to her, some content was later removed, and coverage about her reduced significantly.

She insists this confirmed her belief that the attacks were orchestrated rather than organic.

A Personal Reckoning

Throughout her narrative, Cebbie repeatedly returns to themes of love, self worth, and dignity.

She says she believes people choose partners at the level of their self esteem, and that despite what happened, she does not regret loving fully.

She maintains that she is not the person portrayed in online narratives, describing herself as a woman focused on growth, education, and personal discipline.

She denies being malicious, confrontational, or involved in other people’s affairs, and says she has remained respectful even when provoked.

Response From the Other Party

At the time of publication, Steve Ogolla had not publicly responded to Cebbie’s claims. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

A Story Still Unfolding

Cebbie’s account has reignited public discussion about relationships lived under scrutiny, the power of digital platforms to shape narratives, and the toll of online harassment.

Whether her claims will be investigated further or remain personal testimony remains to be seen.

For now, her statement stands as her version of events, offered not as a verdict, but as a voice reclaiming space in a story that, she says, was told about her without her consent.