Local Fan Wins Motorbike as SportyBet Caravan Rolls Into Chepterit

Chepterit town came alive after SportyBet Kenya rolled into the area as part of its ongoing road to Eldoret activations, drawing large crowds and placing the spotlight on local sports fans ahead of the 2025 Kipchumba Karori Eldoret International Volleyball Tournament.

Residents gathered in large numbers as the SportyBet caravan made its stop, turning the town centre into a lively meeting point for sports lovers eager to interact with the brand, learn more about the upcoming tournament, and take part in on site activities. Music, branded trucks, games, and live platform demonstrations attracted both regular players and first time visitors, many of whom stayed on to engage with the team and share their love for sports.

The visit formed part of SportyBet Kenya’s wider effort to connect directly with fans while building momentum toward the international volleyball tournament set to take place in Eldoret from December 18 to December 21, 2025. Organisers used the Chepterit stop to raise awareness about the competition, explain match schedules, and encourage fans to attend and support their favourite teams once the tournament begins.

The biggest moment of the day came when a local woman was announced as one of the winners of the ongoing Nyakua Nduthi na SportyBet campaign. The long time SportyBet player was called to the stage and handed the keys to a brand new motorbike in front of an excited crowd. Wearing branded safety gear, she received loud applause as she took ownership of the prize, creating a moment that many residents described as inspiring and real.

The public handover of the motorbike served as a clear demonstration of how the campaign works, with fans witnessing firsthand how loyal participation on the platform can translate into tangible rewards. For many in attendance, the moment answered lingering doubts about betting promotions, offering visible proof that winners are real people from local communities.

The Chepterit activation also reinforced the link between SportyBet Kenya and the growth of volleyball in the country. This year’s Kipchumba Karori Eldoret International Volleyball Tournament is expected to attract sixteen top teams, including defending champions Equity Bank and KCB, with matches scheduled to take place at several venues in Eldoret, among them the Eldoret Polytechnic grounds.

Fans who attended the roadshow were encouraged to travel to Eldoret during the tournament dates to experience high level volleyball and support Kenyan clubs competing for top honours. Organisers noted that the tournament continues to grow in popularity, attracting both local supporters and international attention.

By combining fan engagement, sports promotion, and direct rewards, the Chepterit stop highlighted SportyBet Kenya’s approach of linking betting entertainment with community presence. The roadshow continues to move across different towns as excitement builds toward the Eldoret tournament, leaving behind stories, winners, and a growing sense of anticipation among sports fans.

As the countdown to December continues, Chepterit’s experience stands as a reminder that sports engagement goes beyond stadiums and screens, reaching into towns and communities where fans form the backbone of Kenyan sport.