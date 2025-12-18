Co operative Bank Named Overall Winner in Financial Services at Avocado Society of Kenya Gala Dinner

Co operative Bank of Kenya has been named the Overall Winner in Financial Services at the Avocado Society of Kenya Gala Dinner, a major recognition of the lender’s growing role in supporting the country’s agribusiness sector.

The award acknowledges the bank’s sustained commitment to Kenya’s agricultural value chains, particularly its work with farmers, exporters, cooperatives, and small and medium enterprises operating within the avocado and broader horticulture industry.

The recognition places Co operative Bank at the centre of Kenya’s agri finance landscape at a time when agriculture remains a key pillar of the economy and a major source of livelihoods for millions of households.

The bank was honoured for building strong partnerships that go beyond traditional lending. These partnerships focus on enabling access to affordable finance, supporting value addition, improving market access, and strengthening the resilience of agribusiness enterprises across the country.

Industry players at the gala noted that access to tailored financial products has become critical as Kenya’s avocado sector continues to expand into international markets. Co operative Bank’s approach has focused on understanding the unique needs of farmers and exporters, including seasonal cash flows, export cycles, and investment in modern farming and processing practices.

In accepting the award, the bank credited the achievement to its Business Banking team, whose work on the ground has helped translate financial solutions into tangible growth for agribusiness clients. The team has played a central role in designing products that support farmers from production through to export and trade.

The recognition also reflects Co operative Bank’s wider strategy of aligning its financial services with national development priorities. Agriculture remains a key driver of employment, food security, and foreign exchange earnings, making targeted financial support essential for long term economic growth.

By working closely with agribusiness players, the bank has positioned itself as a strategic partner rather than just a financier. This model has helped unlock opportunities for innovation, sustainability, and scale within agricultural value chains.

Co operative Bank reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Kenya’s agribusiness sector, with a focus on strengthening farmer organisations, empowering exporters, and enabling small and medium enterprises to grow and compete effectively in both local and international markets.

The Overall Winner award at the Avocado Society of Kenya Gala Dinner adds to the bank’s track record in agribusiness financing and underscores its role in driving inclusive growth across the agricultural sector.