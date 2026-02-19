Co-op Bank Donates KSh5 Million to Support CITAM Church Construction Initiative

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has reaffirmed its long standing partnership with Christ Is The Answer Ministries with a sponsorship of KSh5 million to support the church’s Together In Generosity initiative.

The donation marks a significant boost to CITAM’s ongoing fundraising efforts aimed at expanding worship spaces and strengthening community outreach through construction of new sanctuaries.

The partnership was celebrated under the leadership of CITAM Presiding Bishop Rev Dr Calisto Odede and CITAM Valley Road Senior Pastor Rev Jesse Mwai, who welcomed the continued collaboration between the financial institution and the church.

Church leaders said the support reflects a shared commitment to advancing discipleship, community service and faith based development across the country.

As part of the initiative, Co-operative Bank is also supporting CITAM’s upcoming golf tournament scheduled to take place at Sigona Golf Club. The tournament is expected to bring together corporate partners, church members and well wishers to raise funds for the construction of sanctuaries in various CITAM assemblies.

Officials from the bank noted that the sponsorship underscores its commitment to supporting community driven projects and faith based organisations that play a critical role in social development.

CITAM leadership expressed gratitude for the continued partnership, saying the support will go a long way in helping the church expand its infrastructure and strengthen its mission of service to both God and society.