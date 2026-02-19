Search
Subscribe
News

Co-op Bank Donates KSh5 Million to Support CITAM Church Construction Initiative

By: Posted by Editor

Date:

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has reaffirmed its long standing partnership with Christ Is The Answer Ministries with a sponsorship of KSh5 million to support the church’s Together In Generosity initiative.

The donation marks a significant boost to CITAM’s ongoing fundraising efforts aimed at expanding worship spaces and strengthening community outreach through construction of new sanctuaries.

The partnership was celebrated under the leadership of CITAM Presiding Bishop Rev Dr Calisto Odede and CITAM Valley Road Senior Pastor Rev Jesse Mwai, who welcomed the continued collaboration between the financial institution and the church.

Co-op Bank donates KSh5 million to CITAM to support its Together In Generosity initiative and upcoming golf tournament aimed at raising funds for church sanctuary construction.
Co-op Bank donates KSh5 million to CITAM to support its Together In Generosity initiative and upcoming golf tournament aimed at raising funds for church sanctuary construction.

Church leaders said the support reflects a shared commitment to advancing discipleship, community service and faith based development across the country.

As part of the initiative, Co-operative Bank is also supporting CITAM’s upcoming golf tournament scheduled to take place at Sigona Golf Club. The tournament is expected to bring together corporate partners, church members and well wishers to raise funds for the construction of sanctuaries in various CITAM assemblies.

Officials from the bank noted that the sponsorship underscores its commitment to supporting community driven projects and faith based organisations that play a critical role in social development.

CITAM leadership expressed gratitude for the continued partnership, saying the support will go a long way in helping the church expand its infrastructure and strengthen its mission of service to both God and society.

Previous article
Kaplan and Stratton Under Siege as Forgery Claims Drag Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo and Paul Gachuhi Into Explosive Legal Crisis
Next article
Inside the Alleged Tender Fraud Web: Questions Mount Over KeRRA Manager Calvince Thomas and Contractor Complaints
Posted by Editor
Posted by Editor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Inside the Alleged Tender Fraud Web: Questions Mount Over KeRRA Manager Calvince Thomas and Contractor Complaints

Posted by Editor Posted by Editor -
A growing number of contractors and businesspeople are raising...

Kaplan and Stratton Under Siege as Forgery Claims Drag Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo and Paul Gachuhi Into Explosive Legal Crisis

Posted by Editor Posted by Editor -
Legal Giant Kaplan and Stratton Rocked by Forgery Claims...

Second Suspect Arrested in Nairobi Over KSh28M Gold Scam and Money Laundering Scheme

Posted by Editor Posted by Editor -
Detectives in Nairobi have arrested a second suspect linked...

Willis Onyango Wasonga Arraigned Over Sh28 Million Fake Gold and Money Laundering Scam

Posted by Editor Posted by Editor -
A Kenyan man has been arraigned in court after...

Company

The latest

Inside the Alleged Tender Fraud Web: Questions Mount Over KeRRA Manager Calvince Thomas and Contractor Complaints

News 0
A growing number of contractors and businesspeople are raising...

Kaplan and Stratton Under Siege as Forgery Claims Drag Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo and Paul Gachuhi Into Explosive Legal Crisis

News 0
Legal Giant Kaplan and Stratton Rocked by Forgery Claims...

Second Suspect Arrested in Nairobi Over KSh28M Gold Scam and Money Laundering Scheme

News 0
Detectives in Nairobi have arrested a second suspect linked...

Subscribe

© 2025 Kenya Today. All Rights Reserved.