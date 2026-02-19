Kaplan and Stratton Under Siege as Forgery Claims Drag Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo and Paul Gachuhi Into Explosive Legal Crisis

Legal Giant Kaplan and Stratton Rocked by Forgery Claims as Senior Partners Face Intensifying Scrutiny

One of Kenya’s most prominent law firms is facing one of the gravest crises in its history after senior partners Fred Ojiambo and Paul Gachuhi were drawn into explosive allegations of forgery and misconduct.

Kaplan and Stratton, long regarded as a pillar of Kenya’s corporate legal establishment, is now under intense public and legal scrutiny following claims that Gachuhi was involved in forging the will of former Attorney General James Karugu. The allegations have triggered investigations and court battles that could have far reaching consequences.

Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo, a veteran lawyer and church elder at Nairobi Baptist Church, has also come under pressure over his alleged role in related legal proceedings. The eighty year old advocate, widely respected in legal circles, now finds his reputation tested as critics question his actions in matters linked to the dispute.

The controversy deepened after former Cabinet Minister Raphael Tuju reported Ojiambo to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Tuju accused the senior counsel of facilitating the filing of a false affidavit in a commercial dispute involving the East African Development Bank. He claimed the actions placed his family at risk and amounted to a deliberate attempt to deprive them of property acquired over decades.

The forgery allegations surrounding the late James Karugu’s will form the core of the unfolding scandal. Victoria Nyambura Karugu, the former Attorney General’s daughter, has accused Gachuhi and six others of orchestrating what she describes as a calculated scheme to manipulate her father’s will. She maintains that the contested document contains glaring grammatical inconsistencies and forged initials that do not match her father’s known writing style.

According to court filings, Nyambura has cited forensic analysis which she claims indicates the document may have been assembled through improper alteration. Six suspects, including a pastor from Nyandarua, have been named in connection with the alleged forgery.

In a move that has drawn criticism from some legal observers, Ojiambo has taken up the defence of the accused individuals. Questions have been raised about potential conflict of interest, given that Gachuhi remains his law partner at Kaplan and Stratton.

The Office of the Attorney General has publicly supported the investigations, stating that forgery is a serious criminal offence that must be prosecuted. In court documents, the Attorney General backed the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, describing attempts to halt the investigations as an abuse of court process.

Court proceedings have been marked by sharp exchanges, including claims that Ojiambo initially declined to release the disputed will to investigators on grounds that a court order barred access. That position was later contested, and Gachuhi was compelled to surrender the document for forensic examination.

Further controversy emerged after allegations that Ojiambo sought to have the Director of Public Prosecutions intervene in the succession matter. The request was reportedly rejected, adding another layer of complexity to an already charged dispute.

Nyambura has since moved to formally join the High Court proceedings, arguing that her earlier exclusion from the case was deliberate and prejudicial. She has filed extensive documentation, including what she says are investigative findings that were not presented when the suspects obtained court orders halting their arraignment on charges of forgery and conspiracy to defraud.

As investigations continue, the reputations of both Ojiambo and Gachuhi hang in the balance. Legal analysts say that if the allegations are substantiated, the consequences could include professional disciplinary action and criminal liability.

For Kaplan and Stratton, the unfolding case represents more than a legal battle. It is a defining moment that could reshape public perception of one of Kenya’s most established law firms.