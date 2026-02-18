Second Suspect Arrested in Nairobi Over KSh28M Gold Scam and Money Laundering Scheme

Detectives in Nairobi have arrested a second suspect linked to a multi million shilling gold scam that defrauded an American national of USD 217,900.

The suspect, Mohammed Noor Muhyadhin Mohammed, was picked up by officers from the Operation Support Unit over allegations of money laundering tied to the fraudulent gold deal that promised 495 kilograms of gold but delivered nothing.

Investigators say Mohammed is the sole proprietor of Mohazcom Trading, a registered Kenyan business dealing in mobile phones sourced mainly from Tecno Mobile Limited in Hong Kong. He now faces serious charges as detectives intensify a crackdown on an elaborate international fraud ring.

His arrest comes days after the arraignment of Willis Onyango Wasonga, also known as Marcus, who was presented before the Milimani Law Courts on February 16, 2026.

Wasonga is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences, acquisition of proceeds of crime, possession of proceeds of crime and use of proceeds of crime under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti Money Laundering Act.

According to investigators, Mohammed received USD 217,900 on February 3, 2026 through his company account at the National Bank of Kenya. The funds had been transferred from accounts belonging to MOAC Advocates at the same bank.

Detectives say the money was presented as payment for a shipment of 495 kilograms of gold that was never delivered to the American investor.

Within a short time after receiving the funds, Mohammed allegedly wired the entire amount to overseas accounts linked to Tecno Mobile Limited at Citibank in Hong Kong. The transfer was reportedly meant to facilitate a shipment of mobile phones that has never arrived in Kenya.

Further investigations have revealed that Mohammed maintained a close business relationship for more than ten years with a forex bureau located along Standard Street in Nairobi. Detectives believe the bureau played a central role in facilitating large cross border transfers linked to the laundering scheme.

Authorities say an attempt was made to legitimize the suspicious transaction through a debt settlement agreement presented by MOAC Advocates. The document allegedly showed a settlement between Mohammed and another suspect still at large.

However, investigators now believe the agreement was a cover up designed to conceal a fraudulent operation.

Mohammed remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court as detectives pursue at least three more suspects believed to be part of the syndicate.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the arrests demonstrate its commitment to dismantling gold scam networks and money laundering rings that continue to target foreign investors and damage Kenya’s reputation as a business destination.