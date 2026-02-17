Willis Onyango Wasonga Arraigned Over Sh28 Million Fake Gold and Money Laundering Scam

A Kenyan man has been arraigned in court after allegedly defrauding an American investor of more than USD 217,900 in a fake gold deal involving nearly 495 kilograms of the precious metal.

The suspect, identified as Willis Onyango Wasonga, also known as Marcus, was arrested following a complaint lodged at Capitol Hill Police Station by Gershonov Oleg on behalf of his American business partner, John Sodipo. Detectives say the case involves a well planned money laundering scheme disguised as a gold export transaction.

According to investigators, Oleg first travelled to Kenya in September 2025 to explore a potential gold purchase. During that visit, he established contacts with individuals posing as gold dealers. One of them was allegedly Wasonga, who later became the central figure in the transaction.

Negotiations for the purchase and shipment of 495 kilograms of gold to Dubai then began between Sodipo and the suspect. After reaching an agreement, Sodipo reportedly wired chartering fees into what was presented as an escrow account operated by an advocate. Oleg later flew back to Kenya to supervise the expected shipment.

However, the consignment failed to materialize within the agreed timelines. Repeated delays and shifting explanations raised alarm. The foreign investors soon realized that the gold deal was fictitious and reported the matter to authorities.

Detectives say the suspects used an elaborate web of deception to appear legitimate. A logistics company identified as SRK Logistics Limited allegedly misrepresented its ability to supply and ship gold. Investigators also discovered what they described as fictitious legal agreements meant to create the impression that genuine commercial transactions were underway.

Further investigations revealed that money received from the complainants was quickly moved through multiple company accounts before being transferred abroad. Authorities say the pattern reflects classic money laundering tactics including layering and concealment of proceeds of crime.

As investigations intensified, the main suspect obtained anticipatory bail from the High Court before presenting himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on February 13, 2026 to record a statement.

He was later arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court released him on a bond of Ksh 1 million with two sureties or an alternative cash bail of Ksh 350,000.

Detectives say investigations are still ongoing and more suspects are being pursued in connection with the alleged international gold scam. The case is scheduled for mention on March 3, 2026.