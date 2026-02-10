Kenyan National Faces Alleged Death Threats Ahead of Possible Deportation From Sweden

Serious safety concerns have been raised over the possible return of a Kenyan national, Stephen Thairu Kamau, who is reportedly facing deportation from Sweden back to Kenya.

According to information circulating among his community members and shared with local authorities, Kamau, who previously lived in Nakuru County before disappearing in 2022, may be at immediate risk of violence if he returns to the country.

Sources allege that he has received explicit threats to his life from his family and community.

During his time in Kenya, Kamau was reportedly involved in advocacy and online activity related to LGBTQ issues, which remain highly sensitive and controversial in parts of the country. Human rights observers warn that individuals associated—whether accurately or through allegation—with such activities often face harassment, mob violence, and extrajudicial punishment.

Family members of George Kamau, have publicly disowned him and, according to reports, have issued statements expressing extreme hostility toward him. These statements include threatening language that human rights experts say could incite violence and place Kamau in grave danger if he is identified publicly upon his return.

There are also growing concerns about the safety of a minor allegedly connected to the case, with reports suggesting that hostility toward Kamau could extend to members of his family.

legal analysts say that international law prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face a real risk of death or persecution.

Human rights groups are calling on Swedish immigration not to deport Kamau to Kenya and prioritize the preservation of life.

“This is not just a legal matter,” one advocate said. “It is a test of whether swedish immigration department will deport Kamau owing to a well founded fear of persecution due to his involvement with LGBTQ”