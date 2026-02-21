Search
Subscribe
News

DPP Version: Obado Orchestrated Calculated Plot to Murder Sharon Otieno, Court Urged to Convict

By: Posted by Editor

Date:

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has delivered a forceful appeal before the Milimani High Court, urging the bench to hold former Zacharia Okoth Obado and his two co-accused criminally liable for the 2018 murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

In detailed final submissions, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gichuhi outlined what she described as an elaborate, coordinated criminal enterprise engineered to eliminate the deceased and suppress a key witness to avert political damage and public scandal.

“The evidence before this court reveals a synchronized operation,” Gichuhi submitted. “The accused acted in concert, bound by a common design to silence Sharon Otieno and neutralize witness (XYZ) to shield Governor Obado from political fallout, reputational ruin and embarrassment.”

The prosecution argued that co-accused Michael Juma Oyamo and Casper Ojwang Obiero functioned as trusted operatives in the execution of the plan. Evidence placed them at Graca Hotel on the night of September 3, 2018, when Sharon and the witness were forcibly abducted. The vehicle allegedly used in the operation — registration number KCL 418K — is registered to Obiero’s wife and was driven by a long-time associate, according to the State.

Gichuhi walked the court through what she termed an unbroken chain of incriminating material: eyewitness testimony, cyber forensic analysis, call data records, and investigative findings that, in the State’s view, converge irresistibly on the accused.

“Each strand of evidence, examined individually and collectively, forms a seamless narrative,” she argued. “This was not a random act of violence. It was calculated, deliberate and jointly executed.”

The prosecution dismissed the defence case as disjointed and reactionary, contending that it consists of afterthoughts crafted to manufacture doubt where none exists. The State maintained that the evidentiary threshold has been met beyond reasonable doubt.

The DPP has formally charged Obado, Oyamo and Obiero with murder, and the court has already ruled that the trio have a case to answer.

The matter will be mentioned on March 18, 2026, when the court is expected to set a date for judgment.

Previous article
Kisumu Public Trustee Office on the Spot Over Alleged Embezzlement of Orphans’ Trust Fund
Next article
DR BEN CHUMO ACCUSED OF CHILD ABDUCTION AND INTIMIDATION AS FATHER KEV ODUOR DEMANDS ANSWERS
Posted by Editor
Posted by Editor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

DR BEN CHUMO ACCUSED OF CHILD ABDUCTION AND INTIMIDATION AS FATHER KEV ODUOR DEMANDS ANSWERS

Posted by Editor Posted by Editor -
A bitter custody battle has exploded into the public...

Kisumu Public Trustee Office on the Spot Over Alleged Embezzlement of Orphans’ Trust Fund

Posted by Editor Posted by Editor -
Serious questions are emerging over the management of trust...

Win a Brand New Smart TV with Meridianbet Kenya – Ultimate Guide to the “Shinda Brand New Smart TV” Promotion

Posted by Editor Posted by Editor -
Looking for ways to boost your betting excitement and...

Inside the Alleged Tender Fraud Web: Questions Mount Over KeRRA Manager Calvince Thomas and Contractor Complaints

Posted by Editor Posted by Editor -
A growing number of contractors and businesspeople are raising...

Company

The latest

DR BEN CHUMO ACCUSED OF CHILD ABDUCTION AND INTIMIDATION AS FATHER KEV ODUOR DEMANDS ANSWERS

News 0
A bitter custody battle has exploded into the public...

Kisumu Public Trustee Office on the Spot Over Alleged Embezzlement of Orphans’ Trust Fund

News 0
Serious questions are emerging over the management of trust...

Win a Brand New Smart TV with Meridianbet Kenya – Ultimate Guide to the “Shinda Brand New Smart TV” Promotion

News 0
Looking for ways to boost your betting excitement and...

Subscribe

© 2025 Kenya Today. All Rights Reserved.