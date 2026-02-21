DR BEN CHUMO ACCUSED OF CHILD ABDUCTION AND INTIMIDATION AS FATHER KEV ODUOR DEMANDS ANSWERS

A bitter custody battle has exploded into the public domain after a Kenyan father accused senior professional Dr Ben Chumo of abducting his two children and using alleged state intimidation to silence him.

Kev Oduor has gone public with explosive claims that his sons, Kwame Oduor and Tafari Oduor, were taken from him on December 12, 2025, under what he describes as false pretences and without any lawful court process.

In a strongly worded public statement, Oduor says he had full physical custody of the children for more than four years before the incident. He claims the children were allegedly lured to visit Dr Chumo and then moved beyond his reach without consent or legal notice.

He now says he has gone more than two months without seeing or speaking to his children.

Oduor insists that if any lawful court order existed authorising the removal of the children, it was never formally served to him.

He is demanding answers.

He is demanding proof.

And he is demanding the immediate production of his children.

According to Oduor, the removal of the children interferes with an ongoing custody matter already before court. He claims forged travel documents may have been used to move the minors out of the country, despite him holding what he says are their legitimate passports.

He has publicly questioned why alleged due process was not followed.

He has questioned why deception was used instead of court procedure.

He has questioned why no verifiable court order has been produced to justify the children’s removal.

The dispute has taken an even darker turn after Oduor alleged that officers believed to be from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations attempted to arrest him over what he describes as defamation complaints.

He claims that on the evening of February 19, 2026, five officers from Gigiri Police Station arrived at his home after 5pm in a Subaru Outback. He says the officers declined to properly identify themselves and attempted to arrest him.

Oduor has publicly questioned the legality and motive of the visit.

He is asking why he was not formally summoned during working hours.

He is asking why multiple officers were deployed over a defamation complaint.

He is asking why there was an alleged refusal to identify themselves.

He now claims the move appeared designed to intimidate him into silence.

In his public message, Oduor directly addressed Dr Ben Chumo, demanding transparency and immediate clarification of the legal basis for the children’s removal. He says if the actions were lawful, producing the relevant court order should not be difficult.

He has also warned that any harm or unlawful arrest directed at him will be documented and legally challenged.

Human rights groups, media houses, civil society organisations, and legal bodies have been tagged in his public appeal as he seeks intervention and accountability.

The matter has sparked intense online debate, with growing calls for authorities to clarify the legal status of the children and the role of all parties involved.

As of now, there has been no official public response from Dr Ben Chumo or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations regarding the allegations.

The case raises urgent questions about custody enforcement, due process, and the use of state power in private disputes.

At the centre of it all is a father who says he only wants one thing.

To see his children again.