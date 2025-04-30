EXPOSED: Safaricom Enabling Illegal Gambling Networks in Kenya Through Paybill Access

By Milton Were | Kenya Today

REVEALED: Safaricom’s Role in Kenya’s Illegal Gambling Epidemic

Safaricom PLC, Kenya’s largest telecom operator and mobile money provider, has been directly linked to the rise of illegal online gambling in the country.

An official list seen by Kenya Today shows dozens of unlicensed gambling websites operating freely — many of them had one thing in common: they were using M-PESA paybill numbers issued by Safaricom.

This revelation comes as hundreds of Kenyans, especially young people, fall deeper into depression, debt, and in some cases, take their own lives after losing money to games like Aviator — a high-speed betting platform accused of manipulating results.

A Growing Crisis, A Silent Enabler

The fight against digital gambling in Kenya was reignited on social media by activist Cyprian Nyakundi, who has used his platform to expose how games like Aviator have robbed users of their livelihoods.

Some victims lost over KSh 20 million in a single year. One woman reportedly committed suicide after losing KSh 60,000 on the Aviator app.

These apps did not operate in the shadows. They had websites. They ran digital ads. And most critically — they had Safaricom paybill numbers.

How did unregistered, unlicensed, and illegal betting sites get access to one of the most trusted financial systems in Kenya?

Why did Safaricom not flag them?

Illegally Operating Websites with Paybills

From the Communications Authority (CA) directive, here are some of the illegal gambling websites recently suspended, but not before they were allowed to run — some for months:

betshuttle.com

betmoe.com

btsports.bet

twentybet.com

mcheza.co.ke

ggbet.ke

bangbet.co.ke

gamblersden.co.ke

Each of these platforms was running without approval from the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) — yet had the green light to process payments through M-PESA.

Who gave them those paybills? Who is accountable?

Safaricom: The Weakest Link

Safaricom has always claimed to operate within the law, suspending paybill numbers only when BCLB or CA intervenes. But this reactive approach has left a trail of destruction.

Why does Safaricom issue paybills without confirming BCLB licenses?

Why are thousands being lured into virtual gambling without oversight?

Is profit taking priority over public safety?

The public is no longer fooled. Many now believe Safaricom is the weakest link in the fight against gambling addiction.

A Broken System Feeding on the Poor

The victims are mostly unemployed youth. Others are students, boda boda riders, market women. The damage is real. Homes have broken. Bank loans have defaulted. Lives have ended.

And still — money flows through paybill numbers that should never have existed.

Government Actions and Public Rage

The Communications Authority and BCLB have begun suspending illegal domains. But the question remains:

Why were these sites allowed to operate in the first place — with full access to Kenya’s most powerful payment system?

Until Safaricom is held to account for enabling this fraud, any effort to clean up the industry will fail.

This is not just about gambling anymore. It’s about corporate responsibility, consumer safety, and national trust.

Calls for Corporate Accountability

Civil society organizations and the public are demanding greater accountability from Safaricom. There is a growing consensus that the company must implement stricter verification processes before issuing paybill numbers and ensure compliance with existing gambling regulations.

Regulatory Actions and Legal Challenges

The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has taken steps to curb illegal gambling by suspending licenses and ordering audits of online betting platforms. However, challenges persist. In some cases, companies have sought legal redress against Safaricom for suspending their paybill numbers, arguing that such actions were taken without due process.​