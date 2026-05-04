EXPOSE: LAWYERS AND REGISTRARS ACCUSED OF HIDING BEHIND LEGAL TECHNICALITIES IN KARUGU ESTATE BATTLE

A high-stakes legal battle over the estate of former Attorney General James Karugu is now drawing intense scrutiny, with fresh questions emerging over what critics describe as a calculated attempt to avoid confronting serious allegations at the heart of the dispute.

At the center of the case are submissions by a group of petitioners that include senior legal and registry figures such as Peter Gachuhi of Kaplan and Stratton, Jane Gitau Kabiu of Optimum Registrars, lawyer William Kimani Richu, and others. Their argument, presented in court, is framed as a constitutional challenge focused on prosecutorial discretion. However, a closer reading of the filings reveals a deeper tension between what is being said and what is being avoided.

The petitioners insist the case should not be treated as a dispute over a potentially forged Will. Instead, they argue it should be narrowed to whether the decision to prosecute was proper. Yet this position appears fundamentally contradictory. The very prosecution they seek to stop arises from allegations of forgery, and their own submissions acknowledge the existence of forensic reports, witness statements, and documentary analysis tied to that claim. At the same time, they maintain that the court should not examine the authenticity of the Will itself.

This contradiction has become the focal point of criticism. Observers note that the petitioners rely on the existence of the forgery allegations to challenge the prosecution, while simultaneously attempting to prevent scrutiny of whether those allegations are valid. Rather than directly addressing the substance of the case, the argument shifts attention to procedural questions, effectively moving the debate away from the central issue.

The same pattern is evident in their challenge to parallel proceedings. The petitioners argue that allowing civil and criminal processes to run at the same time could lead to conflicting outcomes and undermine fairness. However, legal frameworks in Kenya expressly allow such parallel proceedings, particularly in cases where civil disputes may intersect with criminal conduct. The law is designed to ensure that civil processes are not used to shield individuals from criminal accountability.

What is notable is that the petitioners do not claim there is no evidence against them. On the contrary, they acknowledge the presence of a full investigative record, including forensic examinations and multiple witness accounts. This raises further questions about the basis on which they label the prosecution as an abuse of process. Without demonstrating bad faith, malice, or procedural irregularity, the claim appears to rest largely on assertion rather than substantiated proof.

Another key issue raised in the submissions is the attempt to limit the role of the complainant. The petitioners argue that her participation is unnecessary and could expand the scope of the proceedings. Yet the complainant is central to the case, having initiated the complaint that triggered the investigation and provided critical context surrounding the disputed Will. Excluding such a figure, critics argue, risks narrowing the scope of the case in a way that limits full examination of the facts.

Taken together, the submissions present a consistent approach. The focus is shifted away from the authenticity of the Will. The examination of forensic evidence is resisted. Procedural arguments take center stage, while key participants are pushed to the margins. This approach has led some observers to conclude that the defence is less about addressing the allegations and more about redirecting the conversation.

The broader implications of the case extend beyond the Karugu estate itself. It raises questions about how legal processes are used in complex disputes involving large estates and competing claims. It also highlights the balance courts must strike between procedural fairness and the need to fully interrogate substantive issues.

At its core, the case remains about a single question: whether the Will in dispute is genuine. That question continues to sit at the center of the proceedings, even as efforts are made to frame the matter differently. The outcome of the case is likely to depend on whether the court allows that question to be examined fully or confines itself to the procedural arguments now being advanced.

As the matter progresses, attention will remain fixed on how the courts navigate these competing positions. For now, the filings have opened a wider debate about transparency, accountability, and the role of procedure in the pursuit of justice.