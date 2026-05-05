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SportyBet Wins Marketing Campaign of the Year at iGaming AFRIKA Awards 2026 

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SportyBet has been named Marketing Campaign of the Year winner at the inaugural iGaming AFRIKA Summit Awards 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, for its “Play with Champions” campaign. The accolade was presented during the iGaming AFRIKA Summit, held from 4–6th May 2026 at Sarit Center and positioned as Africa’s premier gathering for the gaming, fintech and regulatory sectors.

Taking place in Nairobi, the summit brings together operators, suppliers, regulators, payment providers and technology partners for three days of discussion, insight sharing and networking focused on how African markets actually operate on the ground. At a moment when localisation and cultural awareness are central to growth strategies, the forum provides a dedicated space for African consumer realities and regulatory perspectives to shape product and marketing decisions.

The 2026 iGaming AFRIKA Awards run alongside the summit under the theme “Celebrating Gaming Excellence in Africa,” marking the first edition of the ceremony. Held on 4th May 2026, the awards feature a curated list of categories designed to reflect how the continent’s gaming industry has evolved in practice, from digital acquisition models to mobile-first user journeys. Beyond pure commercial performance, the judging panel evaluates leadership in compliance, payments infrastructure, responsible operations and sustainable growth, signalling a broader definition of excellence for African operators and suppliers.

For the Marketing Campaign of the Year category, short‑listed nominees including major brands from across the continent were assessed on creativity, localisation, measurable impact and alignment with responsible marketing standards. Showcased on the IGA Gala Awards stage, the “Play with Champions” campaign trophy underscored SportyBet’s ability to build creative, locally resonant campaigns that speaks to a pan‑African audience.

“Recognising the brands and professionals that are leading the way in the gaming industry in Africa is essential for fostering growth within the industry,” said Jeremiah Maangi, CEO of iGaming AFRIKA. “We are confident that these awards will inspire more to pursue excellence and invest in their development.”

 

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