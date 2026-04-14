MUTUSE IN TROUBLE: UDA MP ACCUSED OF DIVIDING PARTY, FACING RECALL THREATS

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse is facing mounting political pressure in the Ukambani region, barely months after aligning himself with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). What was initially seen as a strategic political shift is now triggering open rebellion within party ranks.

Senior UDA leaders from the region accuse Mutuse of hijacking party activities and sidelining long-time loyalists. They claim he is running a one-man show that is deepening divisions instead of strengthening the party. According to insiders, his actions risk undermining efforts to consolidate support for President William Ruto ahead of the next general election.

The discontent has escalated into a political counteroffensive. Mutuse’s rival, James Mbaluka, is reportedly leading a campaign to collect signatures aimed at recalling him from office. Critics argue that Mutuse’s current troubles mirror past political confrontations, including his fallout with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The cracks within UDA became evident over the weekend during a relief food distribution event in Kibwezi East and Kibwezi West. Mutuse had publicly listed several high-profile leaders as attendees, including key government and party figures. However, most of them failed to show up, leaving only George Mwangangi present. The absence of top leaders sent a strong signal of a growing rift within the party.

On the ground, residents have also voiced their frustration. Many have criticized what they describe as short-term, populist interventions such as relief food distribution, instead of long-term development projects. Calls for sustainable solutions such as water projects, dams, and infrastructure continue to grow louder.

Local political leaders have also accused Mutuse of overstepping his mandate by interfering in constituencies beyond his jurisdiction. They allege that he is strategically positioning his preferred candidates across Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui counties, sidelining established UDA figures in the process.

In Kibwezi East, Mutuse is accused of backing George Mwangangi at the expense of Amos Ngumbi, who contested under the UDA ticket in 2022. In Mbooni, Onesmus Kimilu is reportedly being overlooked in favor of Michael Kiosi. Similar claims have emerged in Kilome and Kaiti constituencies, where Mutuse is said to be promoting alternative candidates against established party figures.

An incident involving a planned State House meeting has further fueled suspicion. Francis Mutungi was allegedly left waiting for hours at a Nairobi hotel, only for the meeting to collapse. Meanwhile, Fred Muteti reportedly stepped in and secured access. Critics interpret the episode as evidence of internal sabotage and political maneuvering.

Observers now believe Mutuse’s moves could be linked to a broader strategy involving Alfred Mutua and the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party. The alleged plan is to weaken UDA’s influence in Ukambani before re-emerging as a stronger regional political force capable of negotiating power at the national level.

Despite these efforts, analysts say the strategy is yet to gain traction. Mutuse is increasingly isolated, with support dwindling both within the party and among constituents. His leadership style, described by critics as divisive and self-centered, continues to attract scrutiny.

For UDA, the unfolding situation presents a serious political risk in a region that remains crucial for national electoral strategy. For Mutuse, the growing backlash signals a fight for political survival, as pressure mounts from both within and outside his party.