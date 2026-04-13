ODM Party at cross-roads: The Defining moment post-Raila Odinga

For over two decades, the Orange Democrratic Party (ODM) has been at the forefront of championing for the rights and justice for Kenyans.

The colossus of Kenyan politics, the late Raila Odinga struddled Kenya, influencing both discouse and policy that are poor. When Kenyans faced issues, both government support and opposition cried to him for reprieve; to put pressure on government to help.

Now without Raila, Kenya’s political landscape is heating up with a fierce stalemate over ODM zoning ahead of the 2027 elections. In the fragile broad-based government, ODM is pushing hard for electoral zoning—reserving its strongholds in Nyanza, Western Kenya, and the Coast for its candidates while demanding a power-sharing deal with President Ruto’s UDA. Proponents see it as essential for coalition unity and protecting party bases from vote-splitting. However, UDA leaders like Hassan Omar firmly reject the idea, insisting parties must compete nationwide. The row has sparked internal divisions within ODM, rattled Kenya Kwanza affiliates, and raised fears of a coalition fallout. As negotiations continue, this standoff tests whether pragmatism or open democracy will shape Kenya’s next political chapter.

Goodies from Kenya Kwanza

Since the historic handshake and subsequent formation of the broad-based government between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, Nyanza and Western Kenya have witnessed a noticeable shift towards inclusive development. Once viewed as opposition strongholds, these regions are now benefiting from accelerated infrastructure projects under Ruto’s administration.

In Nyanza, flagship initiatives include the groundbreaking of the Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) extension, set to boost trade and connectivity across the Lake Victoria region. Significant investments in the blue economy (Mostly enjoyed by Homabay which has a larger water body that other Nyanza counties) — worth billions of shillings — have seen the construction of fish landing sites, piers like the Sh1 billion Usenge Pier in Siaya, and aquaculture centres to empower local fishermen. Road upgrades, affordable housing schemes in areas like Yala, and electricity access projects further signal a push for economic revival.

Western Kenya has equally gained traction, with major road constructions in Busia and Kakamega, last-mile electricity connections benefiting tens of thousands of households, and ambitious affordable housing projects such as the Nasewa initiative. These efforts, coupled with market and water infrastructure, aim to unlock agricultural and industrial potential in the region.

Critics may debate the political motivations behind the push, but the tangible projects on the ground reflect a deliberate attempt to bridge historical divides and foster national unity through development. Nyanza and Western were largely sidelined, even including in matters to do with the Western Tourism Circuit. Nonetheless, as Kenya heads towards 2027 election period, this emerging partnership continues to reshape the economic landscape of Nyanza and Western Kenya.

Wrangles in ODM

Leading lights in ODM like Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga and Minority Leader in the National Assembly Suna East MP Junet Mohamed are now in the limelight threatening President Dr. William Ruto that they’ll walk out of the ‘handshake’ arrangement.

In his submission, Junet claims unnamed officials in government are hell-bent at scuttling the rapport and goodwill enjoyed between ODA and UDA since about August 2024 when Raila Odinga shook Ruto’s hands.

It is long remembered that Gladys Wanga has been angling for the Deputy President position.

The party alleges that senior government operatives are using state machinery and public resources to pressure its MPs—particularly from the Coast and Western regions—to defect to the United Democratic Alliance, with the aim of weakening ODM’s national standing and reducing it to a Luo Nyanza-based outfit.

According to Junet, ODM agreed to cooperate with President William Ruto’s administration following the post-2024 political realignments and the youth-led protests that destabilised government operations. He added that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga supported the arrangement to stabilise governance and encourage national cohesion.

Junet’s words carry weight as ODM has now scheduled a Central Management Committee meeting to assess the current political environment and determine its next course of action, including the possibility of exiting the arrangement if tensions persist.

“There are people in government who are fighting this union,” Junet said, alleging that a senior figure in government was leading efforts to sideline ODM. He warned that continued hostility could collapse the partnership, adding that ODM “has options” should the situation deteriorate.

Junet also insisted that ODM’s participation in government should not be treated as a political concession.

“We are not in government by mistake. We joined to foster unity and inclusivity,” he said, warning that the party could reconsider its role if sidelined, as quoted by a local media.

Reading differently

According to other quarters, many read mischief in Junet’s interview and claims, noting that his words might have come from other sinister sources. As per our hughly placed sources, Homabay Governor Wanga is using Junet as a cover to further her ambitions by pressuring Ruto to concede to certain demands.

Wanga who has been eyeing the DP post waiting for a fallout between longtime friends William Ruto and Kithure Kindiki sent Junet to sow divisions.

But in order to understand Wanga, we have to go back to Homabay County, the period before her election, and now.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga swept into office promising a new dawn for a county long crippled by underdevelopment and the alleged mismanagement of her predecessor, Cyprian Awiti. Seen as a dynamic, forward-looking leader, the divorced female governor quickly captured hearts across Nyanza. Her sharp intellect, poised public image, and sponsorship of progressive legislation—most notably the Cancer Prevention and Control (Amendment) Bill, 2016—positioned her as a rising national star. In both the intellectually vibrant corridors of Nyanza and circles close to the late Raila Odinga, she was openly touted as a potential national leader from the lake region.

But looks, as they say, can be deceiving.

Since assuming the governorship, Wanga has faced mounting accusations of gross mismanagement and self-enrichment. Her fall from grace accelerated dramatically after Raila Odinga’s demise. Once whispered to be earmarked for the deputy presidential slot in a future ODM-led arrangement, Wanga is now accused of plundering Homa Bay to the bone. Reliable sources within the county claim that her close kin and allies have seized control of both “front state” and “deep state” tenderpreneurship, turning public resources into a private feeding trough.

Her popularity has plummeted to record lows and it is against this backdrop of declining influence, Wanga is orchestrating a desperate political manoeuvre through Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. In a calculated bid to force President William Ruto to remember her for the deputy presidency she still believes is hers, Wanga reportedly pushed Junet to launch veiled attacks on the handshake government.

Here to stay, here for good

But Nyanza professionals take a different stand staring that Luo Nyanza are in government to stay; as precious miscalculations have left the region in the cold with little underdevelopment for its anti-government stance.

A prominent Luo professional based in Nairobi confided to this editor: “We are in government to stay, subject to listening to the ground.” He added, quoting Chinua Achebe: “It is only a foolish man who would climb an iroko tree and not come down with all the firewood they need.”

Within this professional circles and highly placed wheeler-dealers, Nyanza is still poised to get the DP slot. In the same voice, analyst state, the DP post is not cast in stone for Gladys Wanga.

They blame Wanga for Using Junet to try to scuttle ‘a good thing’ since in the end, Ruto still has favorable following in the lakeside region.

Wanga’s track record reeks of corruption, nepotism and maleficence, where her kin and kith treat the county coffers like a personal piggy bank.

In 2025, the county recorded a shameful no-show at the 63rd National Drama and Film Festival held in Nanyuki. The reason, according to headteachers who spoke on condition of anonymity, was a complete lack of funds from the county government. “We had prepared pieces that could have made the county proud again, but we were told there was no money for transport, costumes or even accommodation,” one principal lamented. While Wanga’s inner circle allegedly treats county coffers as personal piggy banks, the future of thousands of talented young learners hangs in the balance.

This year’s County Games that is being held in Nakuru; Homabay county which are the defending champions, but they are again a no-show, due to lack of funds.

While all these plundering is happening, ‘Wanga has paraded candidates all over Nyanza with her Brother saying that he has comfortably secured Muhoroni seat’. How shameful.

With the Junet – connection, Wanga’s carefully cultivated national image, built over years, has been reduced to rubble in just four short years of miscalculation. She now finds herself in hot soup, staring at the abrupt termination of a once-promising career. The people of Homa Bay, and indeed the wider Luo nation, have moved on. The era of coat-tail politics and personal enrichment disguised as service is over.