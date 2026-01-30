Xiaomi has officially unveiled the REDMI Note 15 Series in Kenya, introducing a new generation of smartphones built to withstand daily use while delivering flagship-level performance, advanced imaging and long battery life. The new lineup includes the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, REDMI Note 15 Pro, and REDMI Note 15, marking one of Xiaomi’s most comprehensive upgrades to the popular Note series.

The launch places strong emphasis on what Xiaomi calls REDMI Titan Durability, a design philosophy focused on resilience, endurance and reliability for everyday users. Across all three models, the company has reinforced battery performance, drop resistance and protection against dust and water, positioning the REDMI Note 15 Series as devices built not just for performance but for longevity.

At the heart of the upgrade is a major leap in battery technology. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G leads the lineup with a 6,500mAh Silicon Carbon battery, a first for the REDMI Note series. This new battery technology allows higher energy density without increasing size, giving users longer usage time while keeping the phone slim. Paired with 100W HyperCharge and reverse charging support, the Pro+ model targets users who demand fast power-ups and extended use throughout the day.

Xiaomi says the battery system is designed to retain over 80 percent capacity after up to 1,600 charge cycles, translating to roughly six years of typical usage. The REDMI Note 15 and Note 15 Pro also receive battery upgrades, with capacities designed to comfortably support heavy daily use.

Durability is another standout feature of the new series. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G has achieved SGS Premium Performance Certification, confirming resistance to drops, bending and pressure. Xiaomi has reinforced the internal structure with a stronger frame, shock-absorbing layers and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, allowing the device to survive drops of up to 2.5 metres under certified testing conditions.

Protection against dust and water has also been significantly enhanced. The Pro+ model meets multiple IP standards, including IP66, IP68 and IP69, and can withstand submersion in water for extended periods. This makes it one of the most water-resistant smartphones in its segment. The other models also feature improved splash and dust resistance, making them better suited for Kenya’s varied environments.

Beyond durability, Xiaomi has pushed imaging capabilities to new levels. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G debuts a 200-megapixel main camera powered by a new high-performance image sensor. The camera system supports multiple focal lengths and optical-level zoom, allowing users to capture detailed images across different lighting conditions and photography styles.

The Pro models offer a versatile camera experience that covers wide-angle shots, portraits and close-ups using a single lens system, while the REDMI Note 15 features a 108-megapixel camera designed to deliver sharp, clear images with enhanced zoom for everyday photography.

Artificial intelligence plays a central role in the imaging experience. The series includes AI-powered features such as portrait enhancement, motion capture tools, reflection removal and simplified editing with direct social media sharing. Xiaomi says these tools are designed to make professional-looking photos accessible to everyday users.

Performance has also been upgraded across the lineup. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 platform and introduces Xiaomi’s IceLoop cooling system to the Note series, helping manage heat during gaming and intensive tasks. The remaining models run on updated MediaTek chipsets that offer smoother performance and improved efficiency.

Connectivity has not been left behind. The Pro models introduce offline voice communication, allowing users to make voice calls over long distances even without network coverage. Xiaomi has also improved signal stability across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular networks, targeting users in areas with inconsistent connectivity.

The display experience is equally immersive. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display, while the other models come with slightly smaller but equally vibrant screens. All displays support high refresh rates, peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits and advanced eye-care certifications, ensuring comfort during extended use.

Audio has also been enhanced, with louder dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support delivering clearer sound for media, gaming and calls.

In Kenya, the REDMI Note 15 Series is positioned to cater to a wide range of users, from budget-conscious buyers to those seeking premium features at competitive prices. The REDMI Note 15 starts at KES 24,999, the REDMI Note 15 Pro from KES 36,999, while the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced from KES 54,999.

To mark the launch, Xiaomi Kenya is offering promotional bundles, including free Redmi Buds 6 Play with selected models, flexible payment plans through Onfon, and exclusive Safaricom data offers. The devices are available at Xiaomi partner stores, Safaricom outlets, and online platforms, backed by an extended warranty.

With the REDMI Note 15 Series, Xiaomi is reinforcing its presence in the Kenyan market by delivering smartphones that balance durability, performance and affordability. The launch signals the company’s continued focus on building devices that meet real-world needs while keeping advanced technology within reach of everyday users.